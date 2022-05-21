‘Zareigning Champion’: Amul celebrates Nikhat Zareen’s world championship gold

On Thursday, Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in the 52 kg category. The 25-year-old boxer got the top spot by winning 5-0 over Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas.

To commemorate the victory, Amul, on Saturday, dedicated its latest topical to Zareen’s win. The topical shows Zareen punching her competitor in a boxing ring. In its witty fashion, Amul titled the topical, ‘Zareigning Champion’. ‘Zareigning’ was a portmanteau for Zareen and Reigning.

The topical, captioned “#Amul Topical: Indian boxer wins gold in Women’s World Boxing Championship!”, has gathered over 900 likes on Instagram.

After Zareen’s historic win, her father, Mohammad Jameel, who is a former footballer and cricketer, told The Indian Express, “To win a gold in the world championships is something which will act as an inspiration to Muslim girls as well each girl in the country to aim to achieve bigger in life. A kid, whether he is a boy or girl, has to make their own way and Nikhat has paved her own way.

Heartiest congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for the gold medal at Women’s World Boxing Championship. The nation is proud of her. I am confident that her success will motivate our youth, especially girls to realise their dreams. I wish she continues bringing laurels to the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 19, 2022

Congratulation to the world champion @nikhat_zareen .well played 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TNqHOWJLQj — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) May 19, 2022

Making the country proud 🇮🇳

Congratulations Nikhat Zareen on your 🥇 win and to Manisha Moun and Parveen on winning the 🥉 at the Women’s World Boxing Championship . 👏🥊 pic.twitter.com/0gIIKHdsNX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 20, 2022

Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal. So proud of you on your historic performances and all the best for your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/M3RouNCaPs — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) May 20, 2022

Many Many Hearty Congratulations my dear friend @nikhat_zareen Today you have proved who you are to all the Nay sayers! So proud of you and hope for all the success for you every time you step into the ring and the bigger ring “Life” pic.twitter.com/rBR9PxgFs1 — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) May 20, 2022

Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women’s World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition. pic.twitter.com/dP7p59zQoS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2022

#DelhiPolice congratulates @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold Medal, Manisha Moun & Parveen Hooda for winning Bronze Medals at the Women's World Boxing Championship. @BFI_official pic.twitter.com/zSs8RBggy1 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 20, 2022

Talking about the thrill of winning the world championship, Zareen told The Indian Express on Friday, “I haven’t slept a wink. I was reading my DMs, messages all night. It was very exciting. Talking to friends and family, I couldn’t sleep”.

#IdeaExchange I haven’t slept a wink. I was reading my DMs, messages all night. It was very exciting. Talking to friends and family, I couldn’t sleep: #NikhatZareen Nikhat Zareen Live: https://t.co/mm3djXKITo — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) May 20, 2022

Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda also won the bronze medals at the same championship in the 57 kg and 63 kg categories.

Before Zareen, Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC had won a gold at the world boxing championship.