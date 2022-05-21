scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Must Read

‘Zareigning Champion’: Amul celebrates Nikhat Zareen’s world championship gold

Nikhat Zareen won gold at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 21, 2022 2:01:27 pm
Nikhat Zareen, Nikhat Zareen gold world championship, Nikhat Zareen Amul, Nikhat Zareen gold boxing, Indian ExpressBefore Zareen, Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC had won a gold at the world boxing championship.

On Thursday, Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in the 52 kg category. The 25-year-old boxer got the top spot by winning 5-0 over Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas.

To commemorate the victory, Amul, on Saturday, dedicated its latest topical to Zareen’s win. The topical shows Zareen punching her competitor in a boxing ring. In its witty fashion, Amul titled the topical, ‘Zareigning Champion’. ‘Zareigning’ was a portmanteau for Zareen and Reigning.

ALSO READ |Amul celebrates women’s power at Tokyo Games, lauds Lovlina Borgohain in latest cartoon

The topical, captioned “#Amul Topical: Indian boxer wins gold in Women’s World Boxing Championship!”, has gathered over 900 likes on Instagram.

After Zareen’s historic win, her father, Mohammad Jameel, who is a former footballer and cricketer, told The Indian Express, “To win a gold in the world championships is something which will act as an inspiration to Muslim girls as well each girl in the country to aim to achieve bigger in life. A kid, whether he is a boy or girl, has to make their own way and Nikhat has paved her own way.

Talking about the thrill of winning the world championship, Zareen told The Indian Express on Friday, “I haven’t slept a wink. I was reading my DMs, messages all night. It was very exciting. Talking to friends and family, I couldn’t sleep”.

Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda also won the bronze medals at the same championship in the 57 kg and 63 kg categories.

Before Zareen, Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC had won a gold at the world boxing championship.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement