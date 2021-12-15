scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
‘Harnaaz par kar naaz’: Amul celebrates Miss Universe crown with a bedazzling post

India’s Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu won the 70th Miss Universe title on Monday and brought home the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta won the pageant in 2000.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 15, 2021 6:27:09 pm
miss universe, miss universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, latest amul cartoon, amul topicals, indian expressAmul celebrates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's win as she brings home the 2021 Miss Universe crown. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

As actor and model, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu won the Miss Universe pageant, a flurry of tributes poured in. Amul, which can always be trusted with delightful commentary on major events, did not disappoint and released a witty topical on India’s thrilling win.

The topical depicts the winning moment in which Harnaaz is wearing her bedazzling sustainable gown created by Saisha Shinde and is crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico. The text wittily says, “Harnaaz pe kar naz!”, followed by “Amul, Universally loved!”.

In the competition’s final round, Harnaaz sealed her win after asserting the importance of standing up for oneself when asked about what advice she will give to women who are watching the event. Harnaaz was joined in the celebrations by Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira who was the first runner up and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane who secured the second runner up position. The winners competed with women from 80 countries at the high-profile contest held at Eilat, Israel.

As of now, only three Indians have won the Miss Universe title. Actor Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, who were crowned Miss Universe 1994 and Miss Universe 2000, wrote heartfelt congratulatory notes for Harnaaz on social media.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

