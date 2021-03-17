scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Latest news

Amul celebrates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding with special topical

"Jas ko Preet mil gayi," read the text on the doodle which also featured a caricature of the two. The couple were pictured sitting on a rock on the beach, munching on buttered toast.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 17, 2021 11:27:55 am
Amul, Amul doodle, Amul topical, Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan marriage Amul doodle, Jasprit Bumrah amul caricature, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile Ganesan had a microphone in hand, Bumrah was seen spinning a cricket ball in hand. "Bowls you over," concluded the creative post by Amul.

Ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15, 2021 and social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Jumping on the bandwagon, diary product giant Amul too celebrated the couple in a special way — with a creative doodle.

“Jas ko Preet mil gayi,” read the text on the doodle which also featured a caricature of the two. The couple were pictured sitting on a rock on the beach, munching on buttered toast.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While Ganesan had a microphone in hand, Bumrah was seen spinning a cricket ball. “Bowls you over,” concluded the creative post by Amul.

Check it out here:

Amul’s sweet tribute to the newlywed couple impressed many on the internet and managed to garner over 3,000 likes since being shared n Twitter. Take a look at some reactions here:

The couple’s wedding was an intimate affair in Goa, attended by close friends and family. Pictures and video of the ceremonies are now taking social media by storm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 17: Latest News

Advertisement
X