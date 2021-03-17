Amul celebrates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding with special topical

While Ganesan had a microphone in hand, Bumrah was seen spinning a cricket ball in hand. "Bowls you over," concluded the creative post by Amul.

Ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15, 2021 and social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Jumping on the bandwagon, diary product giant Amul too celebrated the couple in a special way — with a creative doodle.

“Jas ko Preet mil gayi,” read the text on the doodle which also featured a caricature of the two. The couple were pictured sitting on a rock on the beach, munching on buttered toast.

Check it out here:

Amul’s sweet tribute to the newlywed couple impressed many on the internet and managed to garner over 3,000 likes since being shared n Twitter. Take a look at some reactions here:

The couple’s wedding was an intimate affair in Goa, attended by close friends and family. Pictures and video of the ceremonies are now taking social media by storm.