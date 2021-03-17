Amul celebrates Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding with special topical

March 17, 2021 11:27:55 am
Ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15, 2021 and social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.
Jumping on the bandwagon, diary product giant Amul too celebrated the couple in a special way — with a creative doodle.
“Jas ko Preet mil gayi,” read the text on the doodle which also featured a caricature of the two. The couple were pictured sitting on a rock on the beach, munching on buttered toast.
While Ganesan had a microphone in hand, Bumrah was seen spinning a cricket ball. “Bowls you over,” concluded the creative post by Amul.
Check it out here:
#Amul Topical: Indian speedster Bumrah weds Sanjana Ganesan! pic.twitter.com/C8mztNasAP
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 15, 2021
Amul’s sweet tribute to the newlywed couple impressed many on the internet and managed to garner over 3,000 likes since being shared n Twitter. Take a look at some reactions here:
Wow… Such minute details !! Hats off Amul!!
— Asmita Padmanabhan (@asmita2585) March 15, 2021
Till best one😅
— Mahirajsinh Rajput (@mahisinh_) March 15, 2021
Congratulations 🥳😜
— Kavita rani🧢 (@ranikavita01) March 15, 2021
Good one😄
— Meghana (@08meghana) March 15, 2021
Nice creativity. 👍🏻😀#BumrahMarriage
— Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) March 15, 2021
The couple’s wedding was an intimate affair in Goa, attended by close friends and family. Pictures and video of the ceremonies are now taking social media by storm.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.