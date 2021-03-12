‘Gourav for Adarsh’: Amul cheers for White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav after BAFTA nomination

To celebrate the joyous news, the dairy brand featured Gourav along with his co-star and producer of the film, Priyanka Chopra. (Source: Amul/Twitter)

Adarsh Gourav made India proud as he earned a nod in the Best Actor category of British Academy Awards (BAFTA) for his performance in Ramin Bahrani’s film The White Tiger. The film, adapted from Aravind Adiga’s award-winning novel by the same title, has also received the nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Bahrani.

As fans cheered for Gourav, now Amul has also joined the bandwagon and feted the actor’s achievement in its latest topical.

Since its release, audiences have been moved by the stellar performance of the 26-year-old actor, who plays the role of Balram, a man who rebels against class-based discriminatory behaviour of his employer to become an entrepreneur. Although the nomination might not be a surprise for fans, Gourav said he was ‘honestly shocked’ to find his name in the nominations.

Now, to celebrate the joyous news, the dairy brand featured Gourav along with his co-star and producer of the film, Priyanka Chopra. In the latest cartoon, Gourav is sketched wearing a blue attire resembling his character from the film while sitting on a chair, as Chopra cheers for him. Dreaming about the BAFTA Awards whilst enjoying butter toast, the text on the cartoon using their signature wordplay reads: “Gourav for Adarsh?”

In a bid to push sales, promoting the brand, they added: “Amul — White Tiger, Yellow Try Kar!”

#Amul Topical: Indian actor one of five nominees for prestigious BAFTA awards! pic.twitter.com/nmkqgyzONw — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 11, 2021

Gourav has been nominated alongside Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Mads Mikkelsen, (Another Round) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian).