Amul celebrates women’s power at Tokyo Games, lauds Lovlina Borgohain in latest cartoon

As Lovlina Borgohain bagged a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the Women’s welterweight event on Tuesday, people around the country were left feeling proud about her achievement. And as people couldn’t stop gushing about her stunning fight, dairy brand Amul, too, joined in commemorating her victory with a topical.

Continuing the celebration of women’s prowess at the Tokyo Games, the included yet another Indian female athlete in their cartoons. Congratulating the 23-year-old from Assam, who become only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics, the band showed of their witty wordplay yet again.

ALSO WATCH | Cat glued to television as gymnasts perform at Tokyo Olympics, tries to catch them

In a cool take on the Olympian’s name, the topical read: “Borgo hain sabse behtar (Borgo[hain] is the best). We Lov it”.

Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal after a 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli, bringing an end to the country’s boxing campaign in Tokyo and adding a third medal to its overall tally.

However, not just for Borgohain’s win, the dairy brand also had celebrated PV Sindhu’s performance at Tokyo Olympics. As the ace shuttler became the first Indian woman to win not one but two consecutive Olympic medals — bronze in Tokyo and silver in 2016 Rio Games.

Keeping up with their signature wordplay, the brand sketched Sindhu wearing the bronze medal around her neck, alongside Amul Girl who showed two with her fingers in a nod to her historic achievement.

Earlier, when India opened is medal accounts on the very first day itself, the band cheered for weightlifter Mirabai Chanu winning the silver medal. Celebrating the athlete’s win in women’s 49kg category, the cartoon read: “Worth her weight in silver”.