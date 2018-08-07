Amul cartoon showers love on ace shuttler PV Sindhu for silver medal in championship

PV Sindhu won the silver medal after losing to Carolina Marin. (Source: Amul.coop/Twitter) PV Sindhu won the silver medal after losing to Carolina Marin. (Source: Amul.coop/Twitter)

PV Sindhu recently lost the Badminton World Championship title to the third time Gold winner Carolina Marin. However, that should not overlook the fact that the 23-year-old won a silver medal. Focussing on the same, dairy cooperative Amul shared a cartoon dedicated to the medal won by the badminton player. The match between the two players, played on 5 August, was won by Marin with a scoreline of 21-19, 21-10. The official account of the company shared the cartoon along with text that read, “#Amul Topical: Our badminton star, needs all the encouragement!”

In the latest topical released by the company, the iconic mascot of the brand encourages Sindhu with a slice of bread. Using the tagline “Great service, smashing taste!” the company expressed support for the player.

Earlier, the brand featured Sindhu when she had created history after becoming the first Indian woman to clinch the silver medal at the Olympics.

The iconic Amul girl has always conveyed the brand’s message with wit and sarcasm, reflecting Amul’s views. Time and again, the company has churned out creative and innovative ideas to convey their opinion. Check some of their cartoons here:

