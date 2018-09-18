Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Amul’s sarcastic take on the all-time high petrol prices is spot on

Amul dedicated its latest cartoon on the issue of escalating fuel prices in the country, showing the Amul Girl in dismay. In a sarcastic take, the cartoon depicts the girl trying to pay for the fuel not just by cash but with a car in her hand!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2018 9:08:10 pm
fuel price, puel price today, petrol price hike, pertol price today, amul cartoon, latest amul topical, amul pertol price hike, viral news, indian express Do we need to pay for fue with our car? Amul’s sarcastic take got people thinking online. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)
While the tussle between the central government and opposition continues to escalate on the matter of rising fuel prices, the frustration and anger among the public are also increasing. Capturing the current mood of people, reeling under the growing fuel cost, Amul dedicated its latest cartoon on the issue.

With a new topical, the dairy brand wrote, “Price Jump?” showing the Amul Girl in dismay. In a sarcastic take, the cartoon depicts the girl trying to pay for the fuel not just by cash but with a car in her hand!

This is not the first time, the brand, known for his unabashed take on contemporary issues, highlighted the fuel price hike. Earlier this year in May, in another cartoon it referred to it as ‘Fuel and Kaante’.

While petrol was sold at Rs 82.16 in the national capital on Tuesday, a litre of diesel was costing at Rs 73.87. In Mumbai, the petrol price was Rs 89.53, while in Kolkata and Chennai, it cost Rs 84 and Rs 85.40 respectively.

