Amul’s sarcastic take on the all-time high petrol prices is spot on

Do we need to pay for fue with our car? Amul’s sarcastic take got people thinking online. (Source: Amul/ Twitter) Do we need to pay for fue with our car? Amul’s sarcastic take got people thinking online. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

While the tussle between the central government and opposition continues to escalate on the matter of rising fuel prices, the frustration and anger among the public are also increasing. Capturing the current mood of people, reeling under the growing fuel cost, Amul dedicated its latest cartoon on the issue.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar deletes 6-yr-old tweet on petrol price hike; Twitterati take pot shots at his ‘hypocrisy’

With a new topical, the dairy brand wrote, “Price Jump?” showing the Amul Girl in dismay. In a sarcastic take, the cartoon depicts the girl trying to pay for the fuel not just by cash but with a car in her hand!

This is not the first time, the brand, known for his unabashed take on contemporary issues, highlighted the fuel price hike. Earlier this year in May, in another cartoon it referred to it as ‘Fuel and Kaante’.

ALSO READ | #FuelChallenge: This photo of a unique protest in Kerala against fuel price hike is going viral

While petrol was sold at Rs 82.16 in the national capital on Tuesday, a litre of diesel was costing at Rs 73.87. In Mumbai, the petrol price was Rs 89.53, while in Kolkata and Chennai, it cost Rs 84 and Rs 85.40 respectively.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd