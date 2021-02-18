‘Move aside Pawri, it’s time of pav tea’: Amul’s take on viral meme trend is a hit online

In their cartoon, the brand featured the Pawri Girl with her signature hair style and blush, enjoying chai with pav as they creatively wrote: "Yeh humari pav tea ho rahi hai".

Dananeer Mobeen has taken social media by storm with her ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ video, leaving desi people on both side of the border in a frenzy. Now, as brands, government agencies and even police joined the meme trend, Amul too has arrived with their take, impressing many online.

In their latest topical, the dairy brand chose wordplay as a means to join the bandwagon, giving a buttery twist to the viral meme-trend. As Mobeen shot to fame for her unique way of saying party, in her jibe on Pakistani elites, Amul modestly chose everyone’s favourite combination of bread toast with chai as its response.

In their cartoon, the brand featured the Pawri Girl with her signature hair style and blush, enjoying chai with pav as they creatively wrote: “Yeh humari pav tea ho rahi hai”.

Netizens across social media platforms loved the dairy brand’s take on the meme trend and said it’s one of the best entry to the viral meme-fest.

Ever since music composer Yashraj Mukhate gave a musical twist to Pakistani content creator Dananeer’s original video, it has caught the attention of people in both India and Pakistan and netizens clearly can’t have enough of it.