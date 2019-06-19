This Amul cartoon on Ind vs Pak match and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s yawn leaves netizens in splits

Featuring Rohit Sharma in the cartoon for his 140 runs that helped India raise a big total, Amul lauded the Mumbai boy for his second century at the ICC World Cup 2019. In brilliant wordplay, Amul wrote, “What a Matchester, Sabka dil jeeta!”

Advertising

However, it’s not the portrayal of the star Indian player that garnered all the attention online, but the depiction of Pakistan skipper and wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed that left people in splits. During the match, Pakistan captain was seen repeatedly yawning behind the stumps.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh, Sunil Gavaskar switch on their Shammi mode, dance to Badan Pe Sitare

In a subtle manner, the cartoon sketched Ahmed with his mouth wide open, and it left it open to interpretation. While some were convinced it was his viral, meme-worthy yawn, others thought it was in pure awe of the Indian side. “Sarfaraz is depicted yawning here as well! 😂😂😂 Too good,” quipped one user on Instagram. While on Twitter, another summed it as, “There was a yawning gap between the performance of the 2 teams….but …but Boyz played well Inshallah.”

There was a yawning gap between the performance of the 2 teams….but …but Boyz played well Inshallah — rajiv sharma (@jollywell) June 18, 2019

Perfectly suites. — Rahul Dabhade (@rhl18dabhade) June 18, 2019

Never fails to amaze! https://t.co/VVI3eeJLD8 — Juhi Gopwani (@juhigopwani) June 18, 2019

Team India continued their winning streak against Pakistan in the World Cup winning their seventh match against the arch-rival on Sunday. Pakistan was crushed by the Men in Blue in a crucial game at the tournament, losing by 89 runs after a rain-shortened match. Even before the match could end, jubilant celebrations began online.

Advertising

India has won in all the three matches it played in the tournament so far and won a point for their match against New Zealand after it ended in a washout.

ALSO READ | After Pakistan loses to India, a Pakistani fan’s rant goes viral