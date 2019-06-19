This Amul cartoon on Ind vs Pak match and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s yawn leaves netizens in splits

Toggle Menu
In a subtle way, the cartoon sketched Ahmed with his mouth wide open, leaving it open to interpretation. While some were convinced it was his viral, meme-worthy yawn, others thought it was in pure awe of the Indian side.

Amul’s subtle dig has left desi fans impressed!

Featuring Rohit Sharma in the cartoon for his 140 runs that helped India raise a big total, Amul lauded the Mumbai boy for his second century at the ICC World Cup 2019. In brilliant wordplay, Amul wrote, “What a Matchester, Sabka dil jeeta!”

However, it’s not the portrayal of the star Indian player that garnered all the attention online, but the depiction of Pakistan skipper and wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed that left people in splits. During the match, Pakistan captain was seen repeatedly yawning behind the stumps.

In a subtle manner, the cartoon sketched Ahmed with his mouth wide open, and it left it open to interpretation. While some were convinced it was his viral, meme-worthy yawn, others thought it was in pure awe of the Indian side. “Sarfaraz is depicted yawning here as well! 😂😂😂 Too good,” quipped one user on Instagram. While on Twitter, another summed it as, “There was a yawning gap between the performance of the 2 teams….but …but Boyz played well Inshallah.”

Team India continued their winning streak against Pakistan in the World Cup winning their seventh match against the arch-rival on Sunday. Pakistan was crushed by the Men in Blue in a crucial game at the tournament, losing by 89 runs after a rain-shortened match. Even before the match could end, jubilant celebrations began online.

India has won in all the three matches it played in the tournament so far and won a point for their match against New Zealand after it ended in a washout.

