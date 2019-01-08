‘Wonder Down Under’: Amul’s latest cartoon on India’s victory against Australia is spot on

Indian cricket team created history recently as they defeated Australia 2-1 on its own soil in a Test series. It was India’s first ever Test series win Down Under, 71 years after they first toured the country. Kohli’s men also became the first Asian team to clinch a Test series in Australia.

The victory was cheered by Indian fans on social media. Adding to the celebration is Amul’s latest cartoon, that has managed to impress many.

Dedicating the topical to the Indian cricket team, the dairy brand used the national animal of both the countries — Kangaroo for Australia and Tiger for India — to highlight the win. The creative topical was captioned, “India first series win in Australia in 71 years!”

#Amul Topical: India first series win in Australia in 71 years! pic.twitter.com/UbZZaSDwtf — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) January 8, 2019

While captain Virat Kohli listed this victory against Australia as his greatest achievement in the post-match presentation ceremony, coach Ravi Shastri compared the glory to that of the 1983 World Cup.

