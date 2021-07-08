scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 08, 2021
‘Har Andaz ka Leader’: Amul’s poignant tribute to Dilip Kumar goes viral

Amul paid tribute to Dilip Kumar with a monochromatic advertisement, which pictured him in iconic characters from 'Ganga Jamuna', 'Aadmi', 'Vidhaata' and 'Andaz'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 11:57:37 am
dilip kumar, dilip kumar dead, dilip kumar amul cartoon, amul topicals, dilip kumar films, dilip kumar death homage, viral news, entertainment news, indian expressThe moving tribute to one of the greatest Indian actors of all time is going viral. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

The death of Dilip Kumar, popularly known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’, has left an irreplaceable void. As tributes pour in from all quarters of the country, and even from across the border, Amul’s homage to the star stands out. Featuring the legendary actor in its latest advertisement, the dairy brand captured why he’ll forever live in the hearts of his fans.

In a monochromatic tribute, with references to Kumar’s finest works from his vast filmography, the advertisement read: “Ganga bhi, Jamuna bhi, Aadmi bhi, Vidhaata bhi, Har Andaz ka Leader.” It drew him in three iconic characters from Ganga Jamuna, Aadmi, Vidhaata.

Alongside Kumar, the Amul girl is also seen dressed in a ghagra choli, referring to Kumar’s onscreen heroine from Ganga Jamuna. The moving tribute by the brand, known for its beautiful cartoons, tugged at the heartstrings of fans and went viral across social media sites.

In a career spanning more than five decades, the prolific legend was part of comedies, dramas, romance, and several other genres. Some of his best known films include Aan, Daag, Devdas, Madhumati, Azaad, Mughal-e-Azam, Kranti, Karma and Ram Aur Shyam.

Not just Amul, even the Mumbai Police paid homage to the iconic star with a post in reference to his role in the 1982 blockbuster Shakti,  Kumar played an honest police officer, DCP Ashwini Kumar, in the film.

Dilip Kumar was laid to rest with full state honours in Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai’s Santacruz on Wednesday.

