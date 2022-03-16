India starts inoculating children aged 12-14, Amul cheers on with a cute cartoon

As India extended its vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years Wednesday, Amul celebrated yet another milestone in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic with a cartoon.

To mark the special day, the dairy brand in its latest topical featured a nurse administering the vaccine jab to the iconic Amul girl, who has been shown as a student. “Pehle vaccination, phir vacation (Vaccination first, then vacation),” the caption read.

Using a dash of humour and marketing, the dairy brand wrote, “for all ages” under the brand’s name.

Taking a major step facilitating “back to school” initiatives in the country, children will get shot of Corbevax, India’s second indigenous vaccine. The move comes two months after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare expanded the vaccination campaign to cover adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years, who were administered Covaxin.

Asserting that India’s vaccination drive, which is the largest in the world, is science-driven, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India has administered over 180 crore Covid vaccine doses, including over 9 crore doses in the age group 15-17, over 2 crore precaution doses.”

The latest phase of the vaccination has also made all above 60 years old eligible for the precautionary third dose.

Amul, which is known for its cartoons on contemporary issues, has celebrated India’s vaccination journey every step of the way. The brand dedicated a similar cartoon when phase II of the nationwide vaccination drive was launched in March last year, which included people above 60 years old. Another topical was posted by the brand to hail the move when everyone above 18 was made eligible for vaccination.