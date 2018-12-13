‘Haathland Victory’: Amul’s cartoon on the Congress victories in three states

The Congress party won with a clear majority in Chhattisgarh, while in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan it will form the government with some assistance. Amul’s latest cartoon also deals the victories of the Congress in the three states. The cartoon features Congress president Rahul Gandhi and others celebrating the joyous occasion with, not surprisingly, bread and butter.

Amul said the party’s victories was a “Haathland Victory”, in a play on the word ‘heartland’.

With 99 seats in Rajasthan and 68 in Chhattisgarh, the Congress defeated the ruling BJP by the smallest of margins in Madhya Pradesh. However, in Telangana and Mizoram, the party was decimated. TRS retained Telangana and the MNF won in Mizoram. The two parties didn’t feature in the cartoon.