Amul celebrates desi fashionistas stealing the show on Cannes red carpet

Cannes Film Festival isn’t just a celebration of films but is also a mega event for stars to flaunting sartorial creations. As Indian actors were in the spotlight at the French Rivera with their jaw-dropping ensembles, Amul dedicated its recent advertisement to them.

In a nod to the head-turning creations worn by Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the dairy brand featured the two stars in their dresses and a tagline that added a twist to an evergreen song. The tag line said, “Gori tera gown badda nyaara (Woman, your gown is very unique)”.

Padukone stepped out looking lovely in a lime green tulle tiered gown from Giambattista Valli, which featured a long train at the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film, Pain and Glory.

It also featured Rai in the outfit she made her first appearance in at the gala – a holographic Jean-Louis Sabaji gown.

Bollywood divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have been attending the film festival for years now. However, this year, there have been more stars from India like Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan.

Fans loved the cartoon on both Twitter and Instagram and it garnered a lot of likes. However, many were disappointed that it did not include Priyanka Chopra who made her debut at the red carpet this year alongside her husband Nick Jonas.