‘Bangtan butter asli butter’: Fans can’t keep calm as Amul features Korean band BTS in its cartoon

As Korean boy band BTS is all set to release its second English single ‘Butter’ on May 21, Amul’s latest topical, featuring the musical sensations, has sent social media into a frenzy. With all the chatter about ‘Butter’, it’s unsurprising that Amul, the Indian brand synonymous with the dairy product, was roped into conversations about BTS’ upcoming single online.

In a cartoon released by the dairy brand, the band’s seven members — RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are seen enjoying buttered toast served by the Amul girl. Sketching the popular idols with their signature, colourful-bedazzled mics, the brand tried to capture each member’s characteristics in their first-ever BTS cartoon.

Flaunting their penchant for puns and wordplay, the dairy brand wrote: “BeaTS other butters!” adding “Amul — K-pop it onto bread!”

Since being shared on the brand’s social media handles, BTS fans in India and abroad have widely shared the image across platforms. Netizens loved the adorable cartoon featuring one of Korea’s biggest bands, with many saying it’s a testament to the band’s growing global popularity.

Just can’t believe it

Is it true

Not a dream right?

Wowwwwwwwwwwwwwwww

Thank you @Amul_Coop for this

BTS X AMUL

Just amazing

💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 https://t.co/cT8hqyTY9J — Isha💜⟭⟬7💜BTS (@Ishanvi_7) April 30, 2021

Our fav company and one of the biggest company in India shows their support to the biggest Korean boy band @BTS_twt and their next singles #Butter

I cannot believw that @Amul_Coop is also the fan of @BTS_twt . https://t.co/UF5v6cI8t6 — Rashmi Bhatia is a Grammy nominated BTS Fan🇮🇳 (@RashmiB62788208) April 30, 2021

the thing is that even the amul girl met bts but not me pic.twitter.com/dN7PIu1buO — yuki zoeyi ⁷ 🧈 era (@myggfirstluv) April 30, 2021

Look I’ve made one too 😤 pic.twitter.com/ClOpkoUZCg — MISS EUPHORIA ⁷ (@misseuphoria_7) April 30, 2021

As the new song name has dominated the conversations online, with fans art and video edits, ‘Butter’ became of one the trending keywords across the globe.

It all started earlier this week when when the seven-member band live-streamed a video of a melting butter cube for an hour. Even with no information, BTS ARMY thronged to watch the cryptic video amassing over 14 million views on YouTube!

As the K-pop band took everyone by surprise releasing a small snippet with no information but just a block of heart-shaped butter melting away to announce their next song, their fans — ARMY in India had taken to social media demanding a BTS x Amul collab.

Someone said BTS × amul ????😭😭

Bringing back this edit lmaoo @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/UVfh2IBrY2 — Trona⁷🧈 art 📍 (@DrawsTrona) April 26, 2021

BTS x Amul Butter Soon pic.twitter.com/pl2jCbEfZb — ᴮᴱItsy Bitsy Spidyy⁷ 🍓🍒 (@yoonieeverse_) April 26, 2021

BTS is the first Korean music group to have been nominated for a Grammy in the ‘Best pop duo/group performance.’ In many firsts, they were also the first K-pop brand to be featured on TIME magazine’s cover and deliver a speech at United Nations.