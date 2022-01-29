‘Tata rahe mera dil’: Amul’s cartoon as Tata Group welcomes back Air India

Tata Group finally regained control of national carrier Air India after 69 years and as the company welcomed back the airline’s passengers, Amul, too, dedicated its latest cartoon to celebrate the ocassion.

“Dear Guests, this is your Captain speaking… Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades,” was read by Air India pilots on every flight that departed on the day.

The cartoon showed the Amul girl in the cockpit dressed as a pilot as the airline’s mascot — the Maharaja — bowed down with utmost respect. The celebratory cartoon sketch also included what resembled like Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran sitting in the co-pilot’s seat.

“Tata rahe mera dil,” the cartoon read with a tagline “In good hands”, in a nod to both their products as well as the aviation company going back to the Tata Group.

The Tata Group, which had placed the highest bid of Rs 18,000 crore in the Air India disinvestment, took over the airline from the government on Thursday. “We philosophically agree with the Prime Minister’s vision for the aviation sector, of making it affordable and ensuring it contributes to boosting ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens,” a statement from the company read after the takeover.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi before attended the handing over ceremony at Airlines House. He also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and “thanked her for the successful closure of the Air India transaction.”

The Chairman welcoming the airline back into the company said they are committed to make this “a world-class airline”.