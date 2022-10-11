scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Amul butters Amitabh Bachchan with a yummy funny birthday treat

The topical shared by dairy brand Amul features grey-bearded Bachchan with rimmed glasses sitting on the 'hot seat' resembling Bachchan's iconic 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' show. The Amul girl slaying Bachchan's style is seen adorably presenting him with a birthday cake.

As the 'Shahenshah of Bollywood' Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday on Tuesday, dairy brand Amul has also raised a toast to one of Hindi cinema's biggest superstars with a quirky topical. Greetings have been pouring in for the Big B from different parts of the world.

As the ‘Shahenshah of Bollywood’ Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday on Tuesday, dairy brand Amul has also raised a toast to one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars with a quirky topical. Greetings have been pouring in for the Big B from different parts of the world.

The topical shared by dairy brand Amul on social media features a grey-bearded Bachchan with rimmed glasses sitting on the ‘hot seat’ resembling Bachchan’s iconic quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. The Amul girl slaying Bachchan’s style is seen adorably presenting him with a birthday cake. The dairy brand agrees it has been a die-hard fan of the star since ‘bachpan’ (childhood) with a bit of word play. The topical says “Bachchapan Se Aapke Fan Hai!” and also gives a twist with the ‘Naseeb’ movie song reference – John Jaani Janamdin ka treat!’

Internet users also joined the bandwagon with their greetings in the comments section. A user commented, “An inspiration and favorite of all generations! We love Bachchan @SrBachchan #Happy80thBirthdayAB sir #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan sir.” Another user commented, “Happy birthday to the smile of every Indian household @SrBachchan sir.”

The actor has worn the caps of a producer, singer, and television host in a career extending more than five decades. Blockbusters like ‘Sholay’, ‘Coolie’, ‘Shahenshah’, ‘Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Anand’, ‘Agneepath’, amongst many others are to his credit. He is also now seen as the quizmaster on the popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Recently, Bachchan was seen in the family drama ‘Goodbye’, in which Telugu actor Rashmika Mandanna made her Hindi debut. His upcoming film is ‘Uunchai’ and the actor is currently shooting for a pan India film titled ‘Project K’ with actors Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

