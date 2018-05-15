Alia Bhatt’s ‘Raazi’: Amul’s movie review will make you rush to the cinema hall

Amul tweeted out a positive review for Alia Bhatt’s latest movie Raazi. (Source: Amul_Coop/Twitter) Amul tweeted out a positive review for Alia Bhatt’s latest movie Raazi. (Source: Amul_Coop/Twitter)

When it comes to putting across a point through a quirky caricature or cool graphics, the dairy company Amul seldom fails to impress. From dedicating a cartoon to Shashi Tharoor’s fondness for big words to paying a touching tribute to Shashi Kapoor, the company has continued to keep people glued to their statement cartoons.

This time, the Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi seems to have hit the right chord. The movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, features the actor as an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani man during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

The popular Amul girl was seen in an attire similar to the one Bhatt wore in the movie, along with a bread and butter knife in her hand. Along with the cartoon, their tagline read, “Sab Raazi Hai,” which seems to be somewhat an approval as well as an appreciation for the movie. The picture was also tweeted with a caption, “#Amul Topical: Critically acclaimed Hindi film…”

The film is being termed as another feather in Bhatt’s cap as it has continued to show growth at the box office. With over Rs 32.94 crore in terms of collection till 13 May, the movie has managed to become the fifth highest weekend grosser of 2018 after Padmaavat, Baaghi, Padman and Raid.

However, the tweet by the dairy company did not seem to be very clear to the people on social media. Tweets such as “I don’t get it what’s this about again?” were one of the reactions on the micro-blogging site.

