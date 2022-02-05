scorecardresearch
Amruta Fadnavis’ ‘3% divorces in Mumbai occur due to traffic jams’ cracks up netizens

"Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3% of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it,” she had said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 5, 2022 7:19:13 pm
Amruta Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis mumbai divorce remark, Amruta Fadnavis traffic jams cause divorce, Amruta Fadnavis divorce memes, indian expressAfter the comments, hashtag Amruta Fadnavis dominated trends on Twitter.

While there might be several reasons that could lead a couple to sign divorce papers, traffic jams are certainly not the one on the top of their list!

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attributed a percentage of the divorces in the city to it. The unusual statement has now sparked some hilarious memes and jokes online.

Commenting on the bad road conditions leading to traffic snarls, the wife of the BJP leader said: “Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3% of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it.”

She told reporters that she was saying this “as a common citizen” after seeing several issues, including potholes and the long tailbacks of traffic.

Watch the video here:

The video soon went viral and was criticised by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who said Fadnavis’ statement is “astonishing”.

Beyond political lines, netizens too joined in to share memes and jokes wondering how she arrived at the point. It also led to people from other cities weighing in, debating which city in India has the worst traffic jams and if couples residing there ever listed it as a valid reason.

“Bangalore folks are all divorced,” wrote a Twitter user reacting to her statement. “Just checked with my lawyer in case I can provide this as a valid reason,” another quipped.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

