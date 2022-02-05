Amruta Fadnavis’ ‘3% divorces in Mumbai occur due to traffic jams’ cracks up netizens

Updated: February 5, 2022 7:19:13 pm
While there might be several reasons that could lead a couple to sign divorce papers, traffic jams are certainly not the one on the top of their list!
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attributed a percentage of the divorces in the city to it. The unusual statement has now sparked some hilarious memes and jokes online.
Commenting on the bad road conditions leading to traffic snarls, the wife of the BJP leader said: “Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3% of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it.”
She told reporters that she was saying this “as a common citizen” after seeing several issues, including potholes and the long tailbacks of traffic.
#WATCH: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis says, “I’m saying this as common citizen. Once I go out I see several issues incl potholes,traffic. Due to traffic,people are unable to give time to their families & 3% divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it.” (04.02) pic.twitter.com/p5Nne5gaV5
— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022
The video soon went viral and was criticised by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who said Fadnavis’ statement is “astonishing”.
Beyond political lines, netizens too joined in to share memes and jokes wondering how she arrived at the point. It also led to people from other cities weighing in, debating which city in India has the worst traffic jams and if couples residing there ever listed it as a valid reason.
“Bangalore folks are all divorced,” wrote a Twitter user reacting to her statement. “Just checked with my lawyer in case I can provide this as a valid reason,” another quipped.
Her: He must be thinking about other girl
His: Now a days huge traffic at Chakala Junction, what if I’m in 3% 😂 pic.twitter.com/IPFQsRFizJ
— Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) February 5, 2022
This is a plothole!
— Anand (@atavist_13) February 5, 2022
Bengaluru is the s̶t̶a̶r̶t̶-̶u̶p̶ breakup capital of India
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 5, 2022
That’s the reason we use Local train 😂🚂
— SOMA (@SOMA420) February 5, 2022
kids: marriage is not a cake walk
adults: marriages are cause of divorce
Legends: #AmrutaFadnavis pic.twitter.com/6zuc9ezpMR
— Imma Bounce 🇮🇳 (@AintNoFugazi) February 5, 2022
Is it true divorce lawyers are distributing their visiting cards at traffic jams in Mumbai? 😅 https://t.co/KhqAyIAx3F
— Priyaa Yadav 2.0 (@PriyaaReturnz) February 5, 2022
Bangaloreans who are stuck in traffic everyday right now 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Tmb7iLmCCs
— That Nair Guy (@surajv369) February 5, 2022
#अमृत_काल #AmrutaFadnavis #trafficJam@fadnavis_amruta pic.twitter.com/MnhWX5uZFv
— 𝓤𝓭𝓪𝔂 𝓘𝓷𝓪𝓶𝓭𝓪𝓻 (@UDAYLN) February 4, 2022
People stuck at Sakinaka, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/uynQTfW4UI
— Indian Gyaandu (@meme_startup) February 5, 2022
Me calculating office se ghar kese jaldi pahuchu: pic.twitter.com/QsbQU16eHp
— ᐯIIᑎOᗪ (@progra_memer) February 5, 2022
Lambi judaaaaaaaaiiiiiiiiiiii…..🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/o7YIjxVnDs
— Jai (@Ved2020king) February 5, 2022
Just checked with my lawyer incase I can provide this as a valid reason or perhaps the increasing cost of flight tickets. https://t.co/1MapNjenAw
— মেঘ ⛅ (@anektoholo) February 5, 2022
Wonder what’s the divorce rate in Bengaluru? Surely double engine government will have details? https://t.co/wrJAjm3Lez
— Single Idly (@SingleIdly) February 5, 2022
3% divorces happening in Mumbai because people are stuck in traffic. That explains why divorce lawyers have set shop at silk board signal in Bengaluru https://t.co/jgq3GRosFH
— Brikesh (@Brikesh) February 5, 2022
