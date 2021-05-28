Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal lijiye’ dialogue from Vivah is the latest meme fodder on social media

Trust desi memers to take you down memory lane, repluging scenes from Bollywood movies of early 90s and 2000s. And after many featuring Kajol, Rani Mukherjee and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it’s now time for Amrita Rao. The actor has got everyone talking online, not because of any upcoming projects but because of a scene from her earlier work that has become a fodder of memes. Yes, a dialogue from Vivah is back and it has left social media in a frenzy.

After more than a decade, her line from the Sooraj R. Barjatya hit film alongside actor Shahid Kapoor has taken social media by storm. The meme involves a scene, where Poonam played by Rao is heard saying: “Jal lijiye” to guests from Kapoor’s family. Now, from Twitter to Instagram, memers as well as brands are using the line while adding — ‘Aap thak gaye honge’ to make their point.

While most are using it as a reference on a sarcastic note, some have even swapped water with that of juice, and now have even started to tag the actor jokingly saying: Take water, you must be tired seeing all ‘jal lijiye’ memes!

The crazy trend saw #AmritaRao and #JalLijiye dominating across social media platforms.

Sorry mummy, kal se 7:30 baje pakka uth jaaunga😂

Did you really wake up early the next day?🤐#amritarao #meme pic.twitter.com/D4PthcXDGj — Mindly Here (@mindlyhere) May 28, 2021

Every Indian mom to her 10-12 years old kid :- pic.twitter.com/Jikm42plcE — Unpaired_electron🔥❤️🔥 (@i_m_mukul_sahu) May 28, 2021

Jal lijiye …2019 jaise din upr wale se wapas mang mang kr thak gye honge 🙂#jallijiye #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/DzkZlwQM1t — Amn (@amnn08) May 28, 2021

Thak Gaye Honge ‘Still A Better Reunion Than Friends Bol Bolkar’#FriendsReunion #Friends pic.twitter.com/7Yphm4WRsX — shrutika jha (@jhashrutika) May 28, 2021

No one Wife of CA !! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/U6a0INk73D — The Brain Doctor (@DNeurosx) May 27, 2021

Jal lijiye, thak gaye honge Family , Relatives and Friends ke Career Advices sun sun ke. pic.twitter.com/9XemQYM35d — Kanika Singh (@PsychKanika) May 27, 2021

Jal lijiye Thak gaye honge emotional tweets karte karte pic.twitter.com/Z9ZCEhhUYs — ♡ (@CrazenForLifeee) May 27, 2021

Thak gaye honge ladkiyo se “send your number twitter is getting banned” keh keh ke pic.twitter.com/lvs7T7csIG — Grishhhhhhh (@hoziershoee) May 25, 2021

Jal lijiye thak gaye honge “I will be productive from tomorrow” bolte bolte pic.twitter.com/5otNlViTJU — 🍒 (@Kohlitolove) May 24, 2021