scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 28, 2021
Most read

Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal lijiye’ dialogue from Vivah is the latest meme fodder on social media

Many netizens are sharing a picture from the famous scene in which Amrita Rao is offering a glass of water to Shahid Kapoor's family in the superhit 2006 film.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 28, 2021 7:22:10 pm
amrita rao, jal lijiye memes, jal lijiye thak gaye honge, vivah memes, amrita rao jal lijiye memes, bollywood memes, funny hindi films memes, indian expressThe hilarious replug inspired by the 2006 film has left social media buzzing.

Trust desi memers to take you down memory lane, repluging scenes from Bollywood movies of early 90s and 2000s. And after many featuring Kajol, Rani Mukherjee and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it’s now time for Amrita Rao. The actor has got everyone talking online, not because of any upcoming projects but because of a scene from her earlier work that has become a fodder of memes. Yes, a dialogue from Vivah is back and it has left social media in a frenzy.

After more than a decade, her line from the Sooraj R. Barjatya hit film alongside actor Shahid Kapoor has taken social media by storm. The meme involves a scene, where Poonam played by Rao is heard saying: “Jal lijiye” to guests from Kapoor’s family. Now, from Twitter to Instagram, memers as well as brands are using the line while adding — ‘Aap thak gaye honge’ to make their point.

While most are using it as a reference on a sarcastic note, some have even swapped water with that of juice, and now have even started to tag the actor jokingly saying: Take water, you must be tired seeing all ‘jal lijiye’ memes!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The crazy trend saw #AmritaRao and #JalLijiye dominating across social media platforms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement
x