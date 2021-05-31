scorecardresearch
Monday, May 31, 2021
Amrita Rao‘s response to her ‘jal lijiye’ meme cracks up social media, husband RJ Anmol says ‘so naughty’

It was after more than a decade that Amrita Rao’s dialogue from the Sooraj R. Barjatya hit film took social media by storm. She is seen offering water in chaste Hindi in the scene.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2021 2:45:31 pm
Taking to Twitter, the video shows Rao holding a steel glass, offering water to the viewers. "Jal lenge? (Would you like some water?)", She says. The actress soon exits the frame, only to come back with a bucket of water, teasing her fans.

After Amrita Rao’s ‘Jal lijiye’ dialogue from the 2006 film Vivah became the fodder for memes on social media, the actress herself joined on the bandwagon, with her own hilarious take on the trend.

Taking to Twitter, the video shows Rao holding a steel glass, offering water to the viewers. “Jal lenge? (Would you like some water?)”, She says. The actress soon exits the frame, only to come back with a bucket of water, teasing her fans.

“Aur jal chahiye? Kabse bol rahi hoon, ‘jal lijiye’. Naha lijiye, happy Holi (Do you want more water? I have been offering water for so long. Go and take a bath. Happy Holi)!” she laughs. Her husband RJ Anmol was among those who reacted on the video, commenting that ‘she is so naughty’.

“Jal lenge…?” she wrote while sharing the clip. Take a look here:

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

It was after more than a decade that Rao’s line from the Sooraj R. Barjatya’s hit film, in which she starred alongside actor Shahid Kapoor, took social media by storm.

The meme involved a scene, where Poonam — played by Rao — is heard saying: “Jal lijiye,” to guests from Kapoor’s family. Soon, the dialogue made it to all social media platforms, with brands and memers saying — ‘Aap thak gaye honge’ to make their point.

