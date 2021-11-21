Amrita Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra CM, sings Hindi version of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’

Even though it has been several months, Indians still can’t have enough of the viral hit, ‘Manike Mage Hithe’. As the earworm continues to enjoy popularity, singer Amrita Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, too has come up with a cover.

Inspired by the peppy Sinhala number, which created a buzz worldwide following an official cover by Sri Lankan singer-rapper Yohani in May, Fadnavis presented all with a Hindi version. For the cover, the singer kept the lyrics similar to the original love song.

“Amidst the ongoing Heated Political Times, take a Chill Pill with this Kool song!” the 42-year-old artiste wrote online while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The video created a big buzz on all platforms.

A social activist and singer, Fadnavis has been sharing her song videos on social media from time to time. A few years back, along with several other celebrities and her husband, she sang for a campaign to revive Pune’s dying rivers.

Meanwhile, as Yohani became a social media sensation in India, and even appeared on television shows and performed live, she is all set to sing an official Hindi version of the song for an upcoming Bollywood project, Thank God. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.