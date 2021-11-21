scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 21, 2021
MUST READ

Amrita Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra CM, sings Hindi version of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’

"Amidst the ongoing Heated Political Times, take a Chill Pill with this Kool song!" the 42-year-old artiste wrote online while sharing the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 21, 2021 11:11:51 am
amrita fadnavis, manike mage hithe, amrita fadnavis hindi manike mage hithe, yohani manike mage hithe, manike mage hithe covers, viral news, indian expressDevendra Fadnavis' wife Amrita recently shared a Hindi cover of the viral Sri Lankan song that has created a buzz online.

Even though it has been several months, Indians still can’t have enough of the viral hit, ‘Manike Mage Hithe’. As the earworm continues to enjoy popularity, singer Amrita Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, too has come up with a cover.

Inspired by the peppy Sinhala number, which created a buzz worldwide following an official cover by Sri Lankan singer-rapper Yohani in May, Fadnavis presented all with a Hindi version. For the cover, the singer kept the lyrics similar to the original love song.

“Amidst the ongoing Heated Political Times, take a Chill Pill with this Kool song!” the 42-year-old artiste wrote online while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The video created a big buzz on all platforms.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A social activist and singer, Fadnavis has been sharing her song videos on social media from time to time. A few years back, along with several other celebrities and her husband, she sang for a campaign to revive Pune’s dying rivers.

Meanwhile, as Yohani became a social media sensation in India, and even appeared on television shows and performed live, she is all set to sing an official Hindi version of the song for an upcoming Bollywood project, Thank God. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 21: Latest News

Advertisement