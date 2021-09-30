Not former CM, stop tagging me, tweets footballer Amrinder Singh; Captain empathises with him

The Indian national football team goalkeeper Amrinder Singh seems to have become an unconnected victim amid the ongoing crisis within the Punjab Congress after being mistakenly tagged in place of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old urged journalists to stop tagging his account in place of the former Punjab CM. “Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab. Please stop tagging me.”

Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team 🇮🇳 and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab 🙏😂 Please stop tagging me. — Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) September 30, 2021

Amrinder Singh plays for ATK Mohun Bagan football club. Clearly unrelated to the ongoing political drama in Punjab, Singh’s tweet instantly went viral on social media.

Interestingly, the tweet also caught the attention of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who retweeted Singh’s tweet adding that he empathises with the player. “I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead,” Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

The two names that sound somewhat sound similar but are spelt differently caused the confusion and the mix-up has triggered hilarious reactions among netizens. While some suggested the football player to update his Twitter bio, others empathised with him. Some also used the opportunity to share hilarious memes depicting the confusion.

Amrinder singh to : news media nd journalists 🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/adyb87C1rN — Ak (@Ak34429850) September 30, 2021

Amid the ongoing infighting in Punjab Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh had to step down from his post and Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the new chief minister.