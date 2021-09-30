Not former CM, stop tagging me, tweets footballer Amrinder Singh; Captain empathises with him

Updated: September 30, 2021 4:00:50 pm
The Indian national football team goalkeeper Amrinder Singh seems to have become an unconnected victim amid the ongoing crisis within the Punjab Congress after being mistakenly tagged in place of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old urged journalists to stop tagging his account in place of the former Punjab CM. “Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab. Please stop tagging me.”
Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team 🇮🇳 and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab 🙏😂 Please stop tagging me.
— Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) September 30, 2021
Amrinder Singh plays for ATK Mohun Bagan football club. Clearly unrelated to the ongoing political drama in Punjab, Singh’s tweet instantly went viral on social media.
Interestingly, the tweet also caught the attention of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who retweeted Singh’s tweet adding that he empathises with the player. “I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead,” Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.
I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021
The two names that sound somewhat sound similar but are spelt differently caused the confusion and the mix-up has triggered hilarious reactions among netizens. While some suggested the football player to update his Twitter bio, others empathised with him. Some also used the opportunity to share hilarious memes depicting the confusion.
Dear Indian media- pic.twitter.com/Xn15hcXBDp
— Abhijeet 🇮🇳 (@Who_Abhijeet) September 30, 2021
Meanwhile indian media👇 pic.twitter.com/JclBVl69b2
— Sajid Wani (@sajidwani88) September 30, 2021
Amrinder singh to : news media nd journalists 🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/adyb87C1rN
— Ak (@Ak34429850) September 30, 2021
Media’s reaction 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bw7H4af9nY
— Susmita Mazumdar (@Susmita_Speaks) September 30, 2021
Amrinder Bhaaji. Media. Capt. Amrinder pic.twitter.com/Q8qTYGpe4q
— rae (@ChillamChilli_) September 30, 2021
— Surbhi⭐ (@SurrbhiM) September 30, 2021
Amrinder right now – pic.twitter.com/VvvInWBtiJ
— भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@Anonymo10590559) September 30, 2021
Indian Media right now** pic.twitter.com/PJj1mMkJmr
— Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) September 30, 2021
— ARNAB SIKDAR (@ARNABSIKDAR10) September 30, 2021
Amid the ongoing infighting in Punjab Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh had to step down from his post and Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the new chief minister.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-