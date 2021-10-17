scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 17, 2021
MUST READ

‘You had one job’: Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘photoshopped’ hand in jewellery ad sparks jokes online

For the ad, Amitabh Bachchan was seen embracing Pooja Sawant to portray a father-daughter duo. However, his hands on Sawant's shoulder seem way out of place.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 17, 2021 12:38:58 pm
amitabh bachchan, kalyan jewellers, amitabh bachchan kalyan jewellers ad, amitabh bachchan bad photoshop ad, bad photoshop ads, viral news, indian expressMany admitted that although their failed to notice it first it was impossible to ignore the gaffe now.

It’s not unusual for Photoshop and special effects to be used for advertisements. However, if not done carefully, the flaws show up and are spotted by eagle-eyed social media users. A similar case happened in a recent print ad involving Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan and people can’t unsee it.

In a recent newspaper ad for a jewellery company, the brand ambassador was seen posing with another female star, Pooja Sawant, to promote their wedding collection. However, it wasn’t the design of their products or the aesthetics of the ad that caught the attention of a Twitter user, but faulty editing.

For the ad, Bachchan was seen embracing Sawant to portray a father-daughter duo. However, his hands on Sawant’s shoulder seem way out of place. “Anyone notice Daddy long hands going too faaar,” Twitter user @yadsul wrote. Rating it 1 out of 10, the user poke fun at the creators of the ad for their hilarious gaffe.

Although the user assumed that Sawant was a model and tweeted, “Is it because the model is not a film star and Big B didn’t want to pose with her,” In reality, she is a popular Marathi actor.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

And while people were quick to inform the Twitter user about her wrong assumption, they couldn’t ignore the case of a faulty Photoshop. While some wondered if it was a scheduling conflict or done remotely owing to the pandemic, others said it’s really not expected from big brands.

It soon led to some hilarious reactions as well. Check out what Tweeple had to say here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 17: Latest News

Advertisement