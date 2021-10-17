‘You had one job’: Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘photoshopped’ hand in jewellery ad sparks jokes online

It’s not unusual for Photoshop and special effects to be used for advertisements. However, if not done carefully, the flaws show up and are spotted by eagle-eyed social media users. A similar case happened in a recent print ad involving Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan and people can’t unsee it.

In a recent newspaper ad for a jewellery company, the brand ambassador was seen posing with another female star, Pooja Sawant, to promote their wedding collection. However, it wasn’t the design of their products or the aesthetics of the ad that caught the attention of a Twitter user, but faulty editing.

For the ad, Bachchan was seen embracing Sawant to portray a father-daughter duo. However, his hands on Sawant’s shoulder seem way out of place. “Anyone notice Daddy long hands going too faaar,” Twitter user @yadsul wrote. Rating it 1 out of 10, the user poke fun at the creators of the ad for their hilarious gaffe.

Anyone notice Daddy long hands going too faaar….is it because the model is not a film star and Big B didn’t want to pose with her 😏 would give 1/10 for the photoshop 😄 1 for the female model posing convincingly 😜@KalyanJewellers pic.twitter.com/GavOyO8jfj — yash (@yadsul) October 13, 2021

Although the user assumed that Sawant was a model and tweeted, “Is it because the model is not a film star and Big B didn’t want to pose with her,” In reality, she is a popular Marathi actor.

And while people were quick to inform the Twitter user about her wrong assumption, they couldn’t ignore the case of a faulty Photoshop. While some wondered if it was a scheduling conflict or done remotely owing to the pandemic, others said it’s really not expected from big brands.

It soon led to some hilarious reactions as well. Check out what Tweeple had to say here:

I guess the ad is for Maharashtra audience.. The lady in the photograph is marathi movie actress Pooja Sawant.. She have done ad for Kalyan Jewellers..

Yes, “The Hand” seems to be Photoshopped, but the statement, that the ‘Model’ is not a Film Star is totally baseless! She is a very well known Film Star of Marathi Films and an ace Dancer; her name is Pooja Sawant, who has acted in Hindi Film ‘Junglee’ (2019) with Vidyut Jamwal. — मिलिंद केसरीनाथ (@MKW_MeMumbaikar) October 16, 2021

More like Kalyan jewellers were smart and shot a bunch of photographs in different poses so they don’t have to shell out the huge fees it takes to book Big B for one day’s shoot. https://t.co/KGqE1oYQh2 — Tracer Bullet (@_Tracer_Bullet_) October 15, 2021

Mostly brands book celebs time and shoot a bank of images. These can be later used in different situations. Probably explains the visual. But the photoshop is terrible. — Alas Poor Yorick. (@YorickPinto) October 13, 2021

