Amitabh Bachchan uses his iconic ‘hain’ to explain why ‘English is a funny language’

In his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan explained how a long English sentence can be simplified and summed up in a single word in Hindi. The tweet, which received over 18 thousand likes, left many netizens ROFL-ing.

It seems like the popular dialogue “English is a very funny language” is now being proven by the same actor who made it famous. Amitabh Bachchan, who used it in his 1982 film Namak Halaal, recently tweeted the ‘efficacy of the Hindi language’ over that of English. The hilarious English lesson left fans and followers amused with many praising Bachchan’s humour.

In his tweet, Bachchan explained how a long English sentence can be simplified and summed up in a single word in Hindi. “Just look at the efficacy of the Hindi language: (In English) I am sorry, I can not hear you properly, can you please repeat what is the matter?

(In Hindi) हैं……”

The tweet, which received over 18 thousand likes, left many netizens ROFL-ing. While many complimented the actor’s wit, others wondered whether Bachchan meant “Hain” — his signature pose — and not “Hai”.

