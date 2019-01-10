Amitabh Bachchan uses his iconic ‘hain’ to explain why ‘English is a funny language’

It seems like the popular dialogue “English is a very funny language” is now being proven by the same actor who made it famous. Amitabh Bachchan, who used it in his 1982 film Namak Halaal, recently tweeted the ‘efficacy of the Hindi language’ over that of English. The hilarious English lesson left fans and followers amused with many praising Bachchan’s humour.

In his tweet, Bachchan explained how a long English sentence can be simplified and summed up in a single word in Hindi. “Just look at the efficacy of the Hindi language: (In English) I am sorry, I can not hear you properly, can you please repeat what is the matter?

(In Hindi) हैं……”

T 3054 –

Just look at the efficacy of the Hindi language: (In English) I am sorry, I can not hear you properly, can you please repeat what is the matter ? (In Hindi) हैं…… 😂

~ Ef VB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 10, 2019

The tweet, which received over 18 thousand likes, left many netizens ROFL-ing. While many complimented the actor’s wit, others wondered whether Bachchan meant “Hain” — his signature pose — and not “Hai”.

Badiyaa Bachchan Sahab, but I like it in your signature style with one hand on the waist and the other hand towards the person with gusto saying….

‘हाई’

👏🙏👍💪 — Kapil Malhotra (@tsikapil) January 10, 2019

हैं नही सर “हायें” 😂😂 — Rãjät Jøshï (@imRazzjoshi) January 10, 2019

Cannot believe the witty answers produced by you sir @SrBachchan https://t.co/4vvLvDAUVE — Aakash Jobalia (@JobaliaAakash) January 10, 2019

This is epic ;) https://t.co/J6HdoUiOon — Shishir Tripathi (@Shishir_SD) January 10, 2019