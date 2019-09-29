Toggle Menu
In childhood, didn’t have 3G, 4G but pita G and mata G: Amitabh Bachchan’s post leaves tweeple in splits

Time to time, Amitabh Bachchan’s witty tweets and hilarious posts have given his followers a good reason to laugh. While earlier this year, he had shared a hilarious compilation of #MereKhwabonMeinJoAaye TikTok challenge — which featured people cleaning their surroundings while dancing — this time it is his post on cellular connections while referring to his childhood that has left netizens ROFL-ing!

Captioned, “This can be justified,” Bachchan’s post highlights a time when network connections such as 3G and 4G did not exist. “Humare bachpan mai 3G, 4G, 5G nhi hote the. We only had Guru G, Pita G and Mata G hote the, ek hi thapad mai network aajata tha.”

With a following of over 38 million, it did not take long for the post to go viral and be flooded with reactions. While many wrote that they could relate with the post, others complimented the actor for his humour.

