Amitabh Bachchan’s hilarious meme on Mumbai rains leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

As heavy rainfall continues to batter Mumbai, flooding several areas of the financial capital, many have taken to social media to vent out their anger. Calling out the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), people have criticised the city’s civic body for their lack of preparedness. However, a hilarious meme tweeted by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan seems to have defused the tension a bit.

Taking to social media, Bachchan shared a scene from the song “Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani” featuring him and Zeenat Aman. The image shows Bachchan and Zeenat Aman sitting on a boat along with a speech bubble that read, ” “Bhaiya, Goregaon lena.”

T 3… Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019

Once shared online, it did not take long for the meme to go viral with many sharing other Mumbai rain memes on the post. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral tweet.

Chal aagey dusri boat kar lengey! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uBdDWtRI2a — The-ly-Mama (@Sanjay_0112) July 2, 2019

Sirrr.. Mai. Aapka Raju shoe polish wala.. Goregaon station ke bahar se 😁😁😁😁 https://t.co/Tp7un4J2pp pic.twitter.com/Ha93El6WVV — kiran – WhatDaMars 🔴 (@kiranpaic) July 2, 2019

I was shocked when i saw mr, amit ji boating on link road goregaun west, lol 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/fdPaMtmjyn — Zaid Khan (@ZaidKha12494831) July 2, 2019