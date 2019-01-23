Amitabh Bachchan gets Marie Kondo’s book from Jaya, who hopes it will inspire him

A lot can be conveyed through what a person gifts their partner, and if they are clever enough, they should be able to pick up the cues pretty quickly, just like Amitabh Bachchan did recently. The veteran Bollywood actor received a book from his wife Jaya Bachchan and the hints were not so subtle, so the star decided to get down to it immediately.

Jaya Bachchan presented him ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying’, the best selling book by Marie Kando, the Japanese organising specialist and author, who has been changing people’s lives with her mantra of decluttering. Hoping the book would “inspire” him, Bachchan took note what his wife meant.

“‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying ” book by Japanese author Marie Kondo .. and the Wife presents me a copy, hoping that it ‘inspires me’ …😂😂😂😂😂.. and I am getting down to it immediately .. !!!😜😜😜” he tweeted.

T 3066 – ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying ” book by Japanese author Marie Kondo .. and the Wife presents me a copy, hoping that it ‘inspires me’ …😂😂😂😂😂

.. and I am getting down to it immediately .. !!!😜😜😜 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 22, 2019

Kondo, who has taken the Internet by storm with her new Netflix show is a Japanese lifestyle guru, who has sold millions of books, helping people to organise their space and life. Netizens are blown away by her organising skills and many found the Bachchan’s tweet relatable as they have done the same with their spouses. While a few users joked “isn’t it little late for the gift” given the power couple have been married over 45 years, others hoped “Jayaji would see results soon”. While many women said they did the same with their husband, men too resonated with Bachchan’s tweet saying how their wives actually got them to follow Kondo’s method!

