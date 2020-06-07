Amitabh Bachchan rectifies serial number of his tweet. This is how netizens reacted

If you have been an ardent follower of Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter handle, you would have surely noticed that the actor tweets in a chronological way and numbers his posts on social media by prefixing it with a ‘T’. However, recently the actor messed up the number sequence and took to the micro-blogging website to correct the mistake.
And now, Bachchan’s clarification has become fodder for memesters, triggering sarcastic reactions and witty quotes on social media.
“T 3556 – Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555!” tweeted Bachchan. With a following of over 42 million, it did not take long for netizens to take note of the actor’s tweet and respond to it.
T 3556 – Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555 !
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2020
Within a span of a few hours, the post garnered over 8,000 likes. “Sir please don’t make such mistakes. Now again I will have to make changes in my excel sheet and corresponding entries in the files which I maintain to track your tweets,” joked a user while retweeting Bachchan’s tweet.
Scientists : Nuclear code numbers are most valuable for human race , Nothing more important than that numbers
La Amitabh sir : https://t.co/ee1ubto7kp
— Sai (@akakrcb6) June 7, 2020
Likh leta hu. UPSC k exam mai aa sakta hai. Ya fir KBC mai. https://t.co/oUbGUmmaCV
— दाढ़ी_waala_ऐडा (@DryNeer_) June 7, 2020
https://t.co/NamunnRel9 pic.twitter.com/1jQIkRuy6a
— Pr@neet (@neet1167) June 7, 2020
Achha thank you abhi tension ho Jaati. https://t.co/W9HcCtmrwN
— Rudrānsh (@ahm_Awadhi) June 7, 2020
Are you sure? I think it’s T 3556. You forgot to count one tweet on 24 Jan 2019 at 18:32. 😑 https://t.co/UtqPFRNOrW
— A.R. (@SayyAdilRas) June 7, 2020
Sir please don’t make such mistakes. Now again I will have to make changes in my excel sheet and corresponding entries in the files which I maintain to track your tweets. Also have to make changes in Calendar https://t.co/lojZxDzgci
— Joy (@Joydas) June 7, 2020
— Rahul ☮️🕊️ (@BeingTrickyy) June 7, 2020
— Ankush 🇮🇳 (@iAnkushDwivedi) June 7, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.