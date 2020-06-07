scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan rectifies serial number of his tweet. This is how netizens reacted

"T 3556 - Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555!" tweeted Bachchan. With a following of over 42 million, it did not take long for netizens to take note of the actor's tweet and respond to it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2020 2:41:22 pm
If you have been an ardent follower of Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter handle, you would have surely noticed that the actor tweets in a chronological way and numbers his posts on social media by prefixing it with a ‘T’. However, recently the actor messed up the number sequence and took to the micro-blogging website to correct the mistake.

And now, Bachchan’s clarification has become fodder for memesters, triggering sarcastic reactions and witty quotes on social media.

“T 3556 – Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555!” tweeted Bachchan. With a following of over 42 million, it did not take long for netizens to take note of the actor’s tweet and respond to it.

Within a span of a few hours, the post garnered over 8,000 likes. “Sir please don’t make such mistakes. Now again I will have to make changes in my excel sheet and corresponding entries in the files which I maintain to track your tweets,” joked a user while retweeting Bachchan’s tweet.

