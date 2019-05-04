Toggle Menu
This ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan has become fodder for new desi memes

The commercial part of the company's new campaign 'No Shortcut', shows animals like frogs, octopus and tortoise with human heads jumping and hiding to avoid leakage.

Although the video was released last month, the tweeple became obsessed with it only recently.

Desi meme-makers are best at giving hilarious tweets to anything and everything, from Bollywood dialogues to random movie scenes and even advertisements. Recently, the desi Twitterati joined their forces to turn a commercial featuring veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan into a meme.

The commercial for Dr Fixit, a waterproofing solution used for construction purposes to avoid leakages and dampness, showed Bachchan with a giant tortoise with a human head. The commercial part of the company’s new campaign ‘No Shortcut’, shows animals like frogs, octopus and tortoise with human heads jumping and hiding to avoid leakage.

What was designed by the company as a funny representation alongside the actor may evoke some attention, it turned out to be nothing but a fodder for memes. Although the video was released last month, the tweeple became obsessed with it only recently.

Watch the video that inspired the memes here.

As in the past, we have seen Indians making memes out of photos when it’s nowhere quirky or interesting, this was kind of an open invitation and there is no dearth of various rendition on the microblogging site.

Sample these:

