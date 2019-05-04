This ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan has become fodder for new desi memes

Desi meme-makers are best at giving hilarious tweets to anything and everything, from Bollywood dialogues to random movie scenes and even advertisements. Recently, the desi Twitterati joined their forces to turn a commercial featuring veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan into a meme.
The commercial for Dr Fixit, a waterproofing solution used for construction purposes to avoid leakages and dampness, showed Bachchan with a giant tortoise with a human head. The commercial part of the company’s new campaign ‘No Shortcut’, shows animals like frogs, octopus and tortoise with human heads jumping and hiding to avoid leakage.
What was designed by the company as a funny representation alongside the actor may evoke some attention, it turned out to be nothing but a fodder for memes. Although the video was released last month, the tweeple became obsessed with it only recently.
Watch the video that inspired the memes here.
As in the past, we have seen Indians making memes out of photos when it’s nowhere quirky or interesting, this was kind of an open invitation and there is no dearth of various rendition on the microblogging site.
Sample these:
Engineering students:
During Rest of Just a Night
The Semester Before Exam pic.twitter.com/5VDVJVNzN0
— Chowkidar Gujju Er (@Gujju_Er) May 4, 2019
*Relatives*
Before Results After Results pic.twitter.com/M3oynHwV4l
— देवांश (@NotSo_Creative_) May 4, 2019
Pic 1: Monday Morning
Pic 2: Sunday Morning pic.twitter.com/uQpe8QV6hr
— Rahul | राहुल 🇮🇳 (@BeingTrickyy) May 4, 2019
Pic 1:
Sunday: When MOM cooks Chicken Biryani
Pic 2:
Monday: When MOM cooks Tinde Ki Sabzi pic.twitter.com/vcC0d3Z5Tk
— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 4, 2019
This is how we Indians balance the things. pic.twitter.com/4jCBrRfJs6
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 4, 2019
*During puja*
Pic1:-Jab Pandit ji mantra pdhte hai…
Pic2:-Jab parshad lene ki baari aati hai pic.twitter.com/3nCRVkSCvv
— Sanam (@Rahul__sanam) May 4, 2019
Karan Johar pic.twitter.com/IY1kfv21Dd
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 4, 2019
Pic 1 : #Thanos When asked to play with Shaktiman
Pic 2 : Thanos when asked to play with #Avengers pic.twitter.com/vaQdTPyrHA
— lagharvagharamdavadi (@vlvareloaded) May 4, 2019
1 – On green tracks of Australia
2 – On flat tracks of India pic.twitter.com/97wuE0i33G
— Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) May 4, 2019
Pic 1 – 3rd umpire in rest of the match.
Pic 2 – 3rd umpire when MSD takes DRS. pic.twitter.com/qmDbSx7uxE
— Harshvardhan Agrawal (@Harsh_humour) May 4, 2019
Pic 1: when I assign work to my subordinates
Pic 2 : when it’s salary day. pic.twitter.com/qJj2JzBKcJ
— Tanya (@56inchGirl) May 4, 2019
Jin girls ko ghoonghat lena pdta:
Pic1: Sasural m
Pic2: Sasural se Bahar Nikalte hi. pic.twitter.com/fkNKkmEDAk
— Savage_नारी (@atram_shatram) May 4, 2019
Twelebs be like ⤵️
1- When a newbie tags/mention them.
2- when a Nice DP likes their tweet. #Sorry 🙏🏻 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdoE1rliAn
— Ashish Lamer (@bachPunn) May 4, 2019
Pic1: When you open a chat..
Pic2: And see them typing.. pic.twitter.com/AQni6EtD6R
— Romz (@RomanaRaza) May 4, 2019
Pic 1:: Boys, when their crush arrives with her brother in college.
Pic 2:: Boys, when crush’s brother leaves! pic.twitter.com/6o1CmtRF5y
— Kriticism (@indianpunner) May 4, 2019
Pic 1 – Friend when he needs help
Pic 2 – Friend When I needs help pic.twitter.com/ZvPF4ms6lf
— Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) May 4, 2019