Tuesday, September 15, 2020
How netizens reacted to Amitabh Bachchan becoming a new voice option on Alexa

This is the first time that the voice of an Indian actor will be used on the virtual assistant and #AlexaBachchan was a popular trend trending on multiple social media platforms.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 15, 2020 4:13:21 pm
alexa, amazon alexa, amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan voice, alexa bachchan, amitabh bachchan alexa, amitabh bachchan alexa voice, amitabh bachchan memes, indian expressJokes and memes on Alexa's new voice have taken social media by storm.

Presenting its first-ever celebrity voice on virtual assistant Alexa in India, Amazon announced Monday that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s voice will be an option starting next year.

Bachchan joins US actor Samuel L. Jackson, who was the first-ever celebrity voice option on Alexa in September 2019. While the option of picking Jackson’s voice is available only in English and is restricted to users in the US, Amazon has said that Bachchan’s voice will be limited to Hindi. It will only be available to users in India.

This is the first time that the voice of an Indian actor will be used on the virtual assistant and #AlexaBachchan was a popular trend trending on multiple social media platforms.

The Amazon Alexa team is said to be working closely with Bachchan to capture his voice to deliver a unique experience to customers. It will include popular offerings like jokes, weather, poetry, motivational quotes, advice and more.

Amazon users in India will be able to access Bachchan’s voice on Alexa by purchasing the ‘Amitabh Bachchan voice experience’. The details of the package are yet to be revealed by Amazon.

