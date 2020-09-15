How netizens reacted to Amitabh Bachchan becoming a new voice option on Alexa

Jokes and memes on Alexa's new voice have taken social media by storm.

Presenting its first-ever celebrity voice on virtual assistant Alexa in India, Amazon announced Monday that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s voice will be an option starting next year.

Bachchan joins US actor Samuel L. Jackson, who was the first-ever celebrity voice option on Alexa in September 2019. While the option of picking Jackson’s voice is available only in English and is restricted to users in the US, Amazon has said that Bachchan’s voice will be limited to Hindi. It will only be available to users in India.

This is the first time that the voice of an Indian actor will be used on the virtual assistant and #AlexaBachchan was a popular trend trending on multiple social media platforms. Many tried to guess how Alexa would react to their queries using popular lines from Bachchan’s films and TV shows. Here are some reactions:

So Alexa in India should be renamed Amita(bh) — Gauri Devidayal (@gauridetails) September 15, 2020

Now, that Amitabh Bachchan is going to be the voice of Alexa in India – Me: Alexa, call dad.

Alexa ft. Amitabh: Rishtein mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hai, naam hai shehenshah *runs away* — Arundhati Chatterjee (@Arundhati1312) September 15, 2020

After Amitabh Bachchan Sir Voices Alexa – Me: Alexa , how many times have I procrastinated ? Alexa : Ek Crore !!!!!!! — Sayanti Majumdar (@msayanti7) September 14, 2020

*Alexa gets Amitabh Bachchan’s voice* Me :- Alexa, say those three magical words Alexa :- Parampara. Pratishtha. Anushasan. #alexa #AmitabhBachchan — Vandan Desai (@shutupvandan) September 14, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan to be the voice of Alexa. Hey Alexa, how close is the deadline? Alexa: Oooooh! Samay samaapt#alexaamitabh #AmitabhBachchan #amitabhalexavoice — Zubair (@socialzubair) September 14, 2020

T-69 Haein — Sahil (@burnitdown017) September 14, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan will be the voice behind Alexa from next year so whenever you want to ‘Stop’ Alexa

‘Shaant ho jaaye computer mahashay’ will be used instead. — Abhay Gupta (@Guptaajikaladka) September 14, 2020

So Amitabh Bachchan is going to be Alexa’s new voice. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Alexa when the internet is down: pic.twitter.com/2FPgSRDu3m — Ankit Gupta (@ankiittttt) September 14, 2020

(5/10)

*When you keep Alexa somewhere in your home and forget.* Me : Alexa, where are you? @SrBachchan as Alexa : pic.twitter.com/xJRY2gYo4R — #NG (@NG_exhales) September 14, 2020

When you snooze your alarm and ending up getting late for the office Alexa: pic.twitter.com/Gu5irOEScd — Surabhi Mittal (@surabhihihihi) September 14, 2020

The Amazon Alexa team is said to be working closely with Bachchan to capture his voice to deliver a unique experience to customers. It will include popular offerings like jokes, weather, poetry, motivational quotes, advice and more.

Amazon users in India will be able to access Bachchan’s voice on Alexa by purchasing the ‘Amitabh Bachchan voice experience’. The details of the package are yet to be revealed by Amazon.

