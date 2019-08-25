Toggle Menu
Amitabh Bachchan shares #MereKhwabonMeinJoAaye challenge video, leaves netizes in splitshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/amitabh-bachchan-shares-a-mere-khwabon-mein-jo-aaye-challenge-video-leaving-netizes-in-splits-5935224/

Amitabh Bachchan shares #MereKhwabonMeinJoAaye challenge video, leaves netizes in splits

Amitabh Bachchan retweeted a video compilation of people dancing on popular Hindi song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’ while ensuring that they kept their surroundings clean.

Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye,#Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye, Trending,Indian Express news, Latest news
Amitabh Bachchan shared the viral video with a goofy caption “thung ga gunka thung ga gunka thung ga gunka,”

Amitabh Bachchan, known for his quirky online humour, knows how to keep his followers entertained. And when the new social media challenge #Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye took the internet by storm, even the Senior Bachchan couldn’t stop himself from sharing it.

In his recent tweet, Bachchan retweeted a video compilation of people dancing to the popular Hindi song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’ while ensuring that they kept their surroundings clean. Take a look at the video:

Big B shared the viral video with a goofy caption “thung ga gunka thung ga gunka thung ga gunka,” and here’s how the internet reacted:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android