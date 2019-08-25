Amitabh Bachchan shares #MereKhwabonMeinJoAaye challenge video, leaves netizes in splits

Amitabh Bachchan, known for his quirky online humour, knows how to keep his followers entertained. And when the new social media challenge #Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye took the internet by storm, even the Senior Bachchan couldn’t stop himself from sharing it.
In his recent tweet, Bachchan retweeted a video compilation of people dancing to the popular Hindi song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’ while ensuring that they kept their surroundings clean. Take a look at the video:
Must watch and watch it till the end 😁😁😂😂 https://t.co/sLjIr5sBZG
— Maithun (RAW Agent) (@Being_Humor) August 23, 2019
Big B shared the viral video with a goofy caption “thung ga gunka thung ga gunka thung ga gunka,” and here’s how the internet reacted:
