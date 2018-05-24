Amitabh Bachchan questions ‘westernised’ birthday celebrations; Tweeple shower him with cake-cutting photos

What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘westernised’ birthday celebration tweet? (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/ Twitter) What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘westernised’ birthday celebration tweet? (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media, and he often takes to Twitter to share words of wisdom or simply to complain about faulty phone connections. But, most of all, there have been far too many times when his birthday-related tweets created a huge buzz. Remember when he reminded actors like Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma to reply to his text? Well, now another tweet posted by Big B has caught many eyeballs, wherein he seems to have questioned the “westernised” birthday celebrations in India.

Do you think it’s really a birthday without cutting a cake and making a wish while blowing out candles? But, it seems the Piku star doesn’t like to celebrate it that way and asked, “Why cake? Why candle?” Calling the cake-cutting and candle-blowing celebrations “westernised”, he wrote, “The English left the practice with us and we have become slaves to it.”

Underlining the contrast between desi celebrations and the westernised ones, he added, “Why to blow out candles when in our culture we light a lamp on birthday?” Taking it a tad bit further he also expressed his reservation about the birthday song and instead urged everyone to sing, “Varsh nav, harsh nav!”

Read his full tweet here:

T 2816 – अंग्रेज़ Happy Birthday की प्रथा छोड़ गए और हम अभी भी उसके ग़ुलाम हैं ! ये cake क्यूँ ? ये candle क्यूँ ? ये फूँक कर बुझाना क्यूँ ? हमारी सभ्यता में दीप प्रज्वलित करते हैं ; ये उसे फूँक कर बुझाने को कहते हैं ! और ये गाना क्यूँ ! ये गाइए : वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव … — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2018

No sooner did he tweet it, people were quick to point out his “hypocrisy” many proofs of Bachchan cutting a cake. Some even questioned why his granddaughter Aaradhya had a big birthday party. And quite unsurprisingly, the tweet became fodder for meme-makers, who took this opportunity to slam the veteran Bollywood star in their own way. Sample these.

Ye cake kyun sir?? Cake ke sath sath apne fans ke bhi kaat dete ho sir aap….. Hypocrite Bachchan pic.twitter.com/UiDJZj9Sqd — Ab Devillers (@Chainakya) May 24, 2018

Aur sir.. Practice what you preach 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7CcJDTlt8E — मिस एलिजाबेथ स्वाॅन 👒👸💕 (@tealicious_twep) May 24, 2018

इस आदमी को भी समझाईये ना पनामा चाचा..

ये भी हर जन्मदिन केक काटता है..फॉलोवरों को पाने के लिए गिड़गिड़ाता है..सरकारी एड मिल जाये और जांच में बच जाये इसिलिए पेट्रोल-डीजल पर अब जोक नहीं बनाता.

कौन है ये?? pic.twitter.com/9dugwoAECn — Prashant ☺😊😅 (@PrashuBikaneri) May 24, 2018

Itni bhi kya jaldi sirji, thoda wait kar lete, birthday cake ready hi tha aapka… ye lo…pata nahi ye kaunsa angrez sikha gaya hai🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZeklnIlxjQ — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) May 24, 2018

Cake isliye kyonki zehar wali kheer se thakur saab ko ulti ho jati hai pic.twitter.com/l4gBx4g9MO — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 24, 2018

T 420 – ये cake क्यूँ ? ये candle क्यूँ ? ये फूँक कर बुझाना क्यूँ ? हमारी सभ्यता में दीप प्रज्वलित करते हैं ; ये उसे फूँक कर बुझाने को कहते हैं ! और ये गाना क्यूँ ! अंग्रेज़ Happy Birthday की प्रथा छोड़ गए और हम अभी भी उसके ग़ुलाम हैं ! pic.twitter.com/1oheiBYwDN — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) May 24, 2018

70th bday and 74th b’day 😎 practice before you preach pic.twitter.com/AIrYmTddhH — THE UGLY TRUTH (@pradeepsingh83) May 24, 2018

Khud kro b.. aur virodh b.. fir to western toilet b jana chhod do… .. — Happy giri (@giri_happy) May 24, 2018

You celebrated ur birthday by cutting cake, why suddenly so much hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/Xp2mJS18ar — गैंडा स्वामी 🔵 (@GaindaSwami) May 24, 2018

English me happy birthday aap type kr rhe ho or aajad b samajh rhw ho khud ko. 👏👏👏 — kundan singh (@kundanonly) May 24, 2018

He’s a hypocrite. Apne ghar me sabka birthday candle fook kar hi manate hai mahashay 😂😂. Charity begins at home nai pata inhe — Meeran Shaikh (@MeeranShaikh4) May 24, 2018

Some days back BigB was concerned over Anushka not replying to his Birthday wishes.. now this 😑😑 — CounterPoint (@counterpoint666) May 24, 2018

Happy birthday sir hehe pic.twitter.com/pKSmZ9eg2Q — Ankit (@SirArora) May 24, 2018

Amit ji, next step: Celebrating birthday as per Tithi 🙏 https://t.co/gjthrGefXD — Shekhar Malik (@shekharmalik) May 24, 2018

Our Birthday is Our Birthday,None Of your Birthday.:-@ShahDaisy25 — Er Mujib Ansari🇮🇳 (@Mujibansari6) May 24, 2018

What do you think about Amitabh Bachchan’s take on birthday celebrations? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd