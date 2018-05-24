Amitabh Bachchan questions ‘westernised’ birthday celebrations; Tweeple shower him with cake-cutting photos

Follow Us:
Underlining the contrast between desi birthday celebrations and the westernised one, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Why to blow out candles when in our culture we light a lamp on birthday?" Tweeple, however, were quick to point out his hypocrisy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 5:39:57 pm
amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan birthday tweet, amitabh bachchan westernised birthday, amitabh bachchan cake cautting photos, amitabh bachchan trolled, viral news, entertainment news, indian express What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘westernised’ birthday celebration tweet? (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/ Twitter)
Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media, and he often takes to Twitter to share words of wisdom or simply to complain about faulty phone connections. But, most of all, there have been far too many times when his birthday-related tweets created a huge buzz. Remember when he reminded actors like Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma to reply to his text? Well, now another tweet posted by Big B has caught many eyeballs, wherein he seems to have questioned the “westernised” birthday celebrations in India.

Do you think it’s really a birthday without cutting a cake and making a wish while blowing out candles? But, it seems the Piku star doesn’t like to celebrate it that way and asked, “Why cake? Why candle?” Calling the cake-cutting and candle-blowing celebrations “westernised”, he wrote, “The English left the practice with us and we have become slaves to it.”

Underlining the contrast between desi celebrations and the westernised ones, he added, “Why to blow out candles when in our culture we light a lamp on birthday?” Taking it a tad bit further he also expressed his reservation about the birthday song and instead urged everyone to sing, “Varsh nav, harsh nav!”

Read his full tweet here:

No sooner did he tweet it, people were quick to point out his “hypocrisy” many proofs of Bachchan cutting a cake. Some even questioned why his granddaughter Aaradhya had a big birthday party. And quite unsurprisingly, the tweet became fodder for meme-makers, who took this opportunity to slam the veteran Bollywood star in their own way. Sample these.

What do you think about Amitabh Bachchan’s take on birthday celebrations? Tell us in the comments below.

