Amitabh Bachchan ‘moved to tears’ after Polish choir perform his father’s poem ‘Madhushala’

Choir "Puellae Cantantes" of the General Primary and Secondary Music School K. Szymanowski in Wrocław is a famous a capella group.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan said Tuesday that he was “moved to tears” after he saw a video of a choir in the city of Wroclaw in Poland singing his father’s poem ‘Madhushala’.

Puellae Cantantes – Wroclaw, a female choir, performed the famous poem by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the roof of the university building to honour the poet and his son. The video showed ten artistes performing without any musical instruments against the picturesque skyline of the heritage city.

The video also had a special message for Amitabh who was declared as an Ambassador of the City in 2019.

“Aap yahan bahut samay se nahi aaye hain (You haven’t come here in a long time),” said a line in the video.

Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote,”As Wroclaw was awarded the title of a UNESCO City of Literature, they could pass on the message to Babu Ji’s lovers from all around the world – Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan.”

“Moved beyond emotion…thank you Wroclaw…in this time of my trial it brings so much cheer to me!” Amitabh wrote.

The performance was a small segment from an open-air concert on the roof of the Mathematical Tower Uniwersytet Wrocławski. The performance was part of a series of online concerts from rooftops of various famous landmarks in Wroclaw. Although the concert took place in June, it was shared by Bachchan on Tuesday.

The full performance by the choir also featured the Indian national anthem among other songs.

“The project involved 70 musicians who played ten concerts at eight Wroclaw roofs so that Wroclaw could resound in one voice. So that sounds of freedom, longing, hope and optimism could be heard, being played high above streets in places where everything gains a new perspective,” the organisers had said in a statement.

Amitabh is presently admitted in a Mumbai hospital for treatment after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. His condition is said to be stable.

