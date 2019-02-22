Watch: Amitabh Bachchan introduces Mumbai Police’s Quick Response Team

Toggle Menu
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films this short clip seem nothing less than any of Zafar's thiller-action productions.

“These elite commandos trained by country and world’s best trainers are ready to keep Mumbai and its residents safe,” Bachchan said in the video.

Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle is known for its witty tweets and using elements from contemporary popular culture to convey important messages. Now, moving beyond filmy memes and quirky GIFs, the cops released a video featuring none other than Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Introducing the law enforcement agency’s Quick Response Team, the Shahensha of Bollywood introduced the general public to the team, which is specifically designed to combat adverse situations and ensure security in the city.

“Trained and equipped to deal with any adversity and committed to Mumbai’s security 24/7,” the special team has been formed after the city witnessed one of the worst terror attacks in 2008. Delving into more details, Bachchan who himself has donned the khaki attire many a time and played cops on screen, tells, after the 26/11 attack, this team has been formed to effective and quickly deal with any such untoward situation in the future.

“These elite commandos trained by country and world’s best trainers are ready to keep Mumbai and its residents safe,” he adds as armed with laser guns commandos around him are seen in action. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, this short clip seem nothing less than any of Zafar’s thiller-action productions.

