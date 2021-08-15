Amitabh Bachchan shares edited video from ‘Kaalia’ showing him grooving to Sri Lankan hit song

Music transcends boundaries, and recent Sri Lankan hit ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ is proving just that. Moving beyond the island nation, the peppy number has gained huge popularity in India.

Now, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared on Instagram and Twitter a video of his dance sequence from his iconic film ‘Kaalia’. However, the original song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ has been replaced with ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in the video. Bachchan said that the editing was done by his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Earlier Bachchan had another spoof video in which he was seen dancing to Aurora’s Runway.

Thanking Nanda for the editing, Bachchan on his Instagram post jokingly said it’s part 2 of his ‘Kya Kiya…Kya ho gaya (What I did and look what happened)’ series.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote that the song was “playing in loop whole night” and it was “impossible to stop listening”.

Watch the video here:

T 3998 – क्या किया .. क्या हो गया 🤣🤣 !

But truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ ..edited here to my KALIA song by the genius NAVYA NAVELI..BUT honestly Manike.. playing in loop whole night .. impossible to stop listening.. SUUUPPEEERRRBBB 🎶🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/va0kEUHHVq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 15, 2021

Produced by Chamath Sangeeth, the original cover of the 2020 Sinhala song, featuring Sri Lankan female singer-rapper Yohani along with singer Satheeshan, has been breaking records on streaming platforms since it was released about two months ago. Following its success in India, Tamil and Malayalam versions of the song were released as well.

However, the one used by Bachchan’s granddaughter is the Hindi version of the song which was recently released as part of a collaboration between Indian singer-rapper Muzistar and Sri Lankan singer Yohani.



Moved by his gesture, the musicians associated with the song all shared his post on their personal profiles thanking Bachchan.

“OMG!!! This is getting bigger and bigger,” lyrists Dulan ARX wrote on Instagram thanking Bachchan.

Muzistar also shared Bachchan’s post on Instagram and wrote: “I am crying after seeing this post sir”.

Earlier this week, viral music producer Yashraj Mukhate had posted a cover of him singing the original version of the song.

Many desi folks who just discovered to the song, thanks to Bachchan’s tweet, thanked him for introducing them to the peppy number. A few said the song is playing on a loop inside their head and they cannot get over it.

