‘Cues, not ques’: Amitabh Bachchan corrects Alia Bhatt’s SPELLING error in the CUTEST way

Who can be a better teacher for Alia Bhatt than the KBC anchor Amitabh Bachchan? (Source: File Photo) Who can be a better teacher for Alia Bhatt than the KBC anchor Amitabh Bachchan? (Source: File Photo)

Alia Bhatt is winning hearts with her performance in every movie she stars in. After getting much praise for her role in Raazi, the 25-year-old is all set to star in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Senior Bachchan recently took to his blog to share details of his day on the film sets and his experience of working with the younger generation.

As the 75-year-old actor posted photos from his preparation sessions on social media with Ranbir and Alia, he also clarified that none of them is sporting the look for the film. He wrote, “Alia and Ranbir and moi rehearsing .. and this is not our costume or look or anything near it .. got it .. fine ..we are just chilling and .. well .. rehearsing to get the first day right tomorrow .. tomorrow ..”

Alia Bhatt hugs Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog) Alia Bhatt hugs Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Brahmastra. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog)

Soon, Bhatt also posted her experience on Twitter to thank Bachchan for the lessons she learnt while working with the megastar. “Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today @SrBachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can’t begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him!!!!” she tweeted.

Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today @SrBachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can’t begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him!!!! 😎😎😎 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 7, 2018

Bachchan loved her message and was quick to reply with an adorable tweet. However, he decided to give her some English lessons too. “Yo .. Alia , you are the best .. thank you for the generosity .. and .. err .. its ‘cues’ not ‘ques’. You are just tooooo cute!!” he wittily posted.

Yo .. Alia , you are the best .. thank you for the generosity .. and .. err .. its ‘cues’ not ‘ques’ ..😀😀😀🤪🤪🤪😊😊😊🙏🙏 .. you are just tooooo cute !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2018

Isn’t it cute? Well, Netizens thought so too. Here are some reactions floating around on the micro-blogging site.

What are your thoughts on Bachchan’s grammar lessons for Alia? Tell us in the comments below.

