Amul’s tribute to Amitabh Bachchan completing 50 years in cinema is making fans nostalgic

Bachchan made his acting debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani. He also etched his place in parallel cinema as he narrated Mrinal Sen's Bhuvan Shome the same year.

Amitabh Bachchan debuted in 1969 and has been ruling people’s hearts for five decades.

Amitabh Bachchan has been an iconic figure for the Indian film industry, and for five decades has not only ruled at the box-office, but also over hearts. As the versatile actor completed 50 years in cinema, Amul paid a fitting tribute to megastar.

In a cartoon, the dairy brand celebrated the range of his work with a tagline, “Tab Bhi B, Ab Bhi B” to mark his golden jubilee in the entertainment industry. One sketch shows Bachchan in his younger days where he became a cult figure playing the ‘angry young man’ and another to show how he remains a part of Bollywood, featuring in the big budget film Thugs of Hindostan.

With over 200 films under his belt, the actor also became a household name playing quizmaster in Kaun Banega Crorepati, and has also produced a few films. Fans of the actor took a moment to lavish praise on the Shahenshah of Bollywood, hailing the ‘evergreen superstar’.

