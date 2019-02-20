Amul’s tribute to Amitabh Bachchan completing 50 years in cinema is making fans nostalgic

Amitabh Bachchan has been an iconic figure for the Indian film industry, and for five decades has not only ruled at the box-office, but also over hearts. As the versatile actor completed 50 years in cinema, Amul paid a fitting tribute to megastar.

Advertising

In a cartoon, the dairy brand celebrated the range of his work with a tagline, “Tab Bhi B, Ab Bhi B” to mark his golden jubilee in the entertainment industry. One sketch shows Bachchan in his younger days where he became a cult figure playing the ‘angry young man’ and another to show how he remains a part of Bollywood, featuring in the big budget film Thugs of Hindostan.

Bachchan made his acting debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani. He also etched his place in parallel cinema as he narrated Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome the same year.

With over 200 films under his belt, the actor also became a household name playing quizmaster in Kaun Banega Crorepati, and has also produced a few films. Fans of the actor took a moment to lavish praise on the Shahenshah of Bollywood, hailing the ‘evergreen superstar’.

@SrBachchan Thank you for the entertainment. Stay blessed with good health, happiness and lots of success 🙏Looking forward to release of #Badla pic.twitter.com/GqDi57Www3 — MUKESH BHATIA (@BhatiaIn) February 20, 2019

God of Indian Cinema..

What an actor .. Most importantly

What an amazing Human Being.

ABji Hamari Duwaye aapke Saath Hamesha Rahegi.. Ur a True inspiration for youngsters like us … Need youe blessing .. God Bless the Entire Bacchan Family @juniorbachchan — Mangesh Padhye (@MangeshPadhye) February 20, 2019

TAB SE LEKAR AB TAK @SrBachchan — Abd (@Abinash66113056) February 20, 2019

@Amul_Coop you have always outdone yourself with your creative visuals. Hats off.. @SrBachchan ab tak पचास .. Looking forward to next पचास! https://t.co/N9X88PfWov — sanjeev hota (@sanjhota) February 19, 2019

A great tribute to the real @BharatRatna who is omnipresent for every cause! Great @SrBachchan !!! — Sanjay Sharma (@sanjaysharmaji) February 19, 2019

Wow BigB ever green Super star 👍👌@SrBachchan Great , awesome

सदी के महानायक — 🇮🇳 Jigar R.Pandya (@1011Jigar) February 19, 2019