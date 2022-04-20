Watch: Amitabh Bachan recites Agneepath to Harivansh Rai Bachchan

On Tuesday, an old black-and-white video of actor Amitabh Bachchan reciting Agneepath to his poet father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, went viral on social media.

The undated video shows the veteran Bollywood actor sitting alongside his father on a sofa. The father-son duo is also joined by two other people in the frame, one of whom appears to be Teji Bachchan, Amitabh’s mother.

In the short clip, Amitabh addresses his father in Hindi, “Aap hi ki ek kavita hai, jis se prabhavit hua hu mai, vo sunhana chata hu aaphi ko” (There is a poem written by you that has inspired me immensely. I want to recite it to you).

Harivansh Rai Bachhan then tells his son to go ahead with the recitation. Amitabh, known for his deep baritone and impactful recitations, then starts to recite all three paragraphs of Agneepath. Later in the video, the senior Bachhan also recites the last paragraph of the poem.

This is GOLD. Bachchan reciting Agneepath for Harivansh Rai Bachchan❤️ pic.twitter.com/DBsjQdywb5 — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) April 19, 2022

Agneepath is one of Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s most famous poems. It gained popularity after it was used in the Amitabh starrer of the same name in 1990. Later it was used in the 2012 remake of the film. Over the years the poem has become a classic for its powerful and inspirational message of determination and resilience.