Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Watch: Amitabh Bachan recites Agneepath to Harivansh Rai Bachchan

The Hindi poem was first used in the 1990 film of the same name starring the veteran actor and later in its 2012 remake.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2022 9:10:13 pm
Amitabh Bacchan recites Agreepath to Harivansh Rai Bachhan, Amitabh Bachhan recites Agneepath, Agneepath Amitabh Bacchan, Viral videos, Indian ExpressThe poem Agneepath, first gained popularity after it was used in Amitabh Bachhan's action crime film of the same name in 1990.

On Tuesday, an old black-and-white video of actor Amitabh Bachchan reciting Agneepath to his poet father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, went viral on social media.

The undated video shows the veteran Bollywood actor sitting alongside his father on a sofa. The father-son duo is also joined by two other people in the frame, one of whom appears to be Teji Bachchan, Amitabh’s mother. 

In the short clip, Amitabh addresses his father in Hindi, “Aap hi ki ek kavita hai, jis se prabhavit hua hu mai, vo sunhana chata hu aaphi ko” (There is a poem written by you that has inspired me immensely. I want to recite it to you).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Harivansh Rai Bachhan then tells his son to go ahead with the recitation. Amitabh, known for his deep baritone and impactful recitations, then starts to recite all three paragraphs of Agneepath. Later in the video, the senior Bachhan also recites the last paragraph of the poem.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Indeed gold! Platinum! A gem to treasure! Moments like these with our parents are all so special! @SrBachchan

Agneepath is one of Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s most famous poems. It gained popularity after it was used in the Amitabh starrer of the same name in 1990. Later it was used in the 2012 remake of the film. Over the years the poem has become a classic for its powerful and inspirational message of determination and resilience.

