Amit Shah shares ‘breathtaking’ pictures of snowy Pir Panjal, urges tourists to visit Kashmir

Kashmir is often dubbed as the ‘paradise on earth’ owing to its breathtaking scenic beauty. Now, sharing some mesmerising aerial shots of its snow-capped mountains after the first snowfall of the year, Union Minister Amit Shah has urged tourists to return to the valley.

The Home Minister, who was on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of special status on August 5, 2019, took to social media to share photos of the famous Pir Panjal mountain range. Calling Kashmir, “the Jewel in India’s crown”, the minister shared four images of the vast Himalayan system.

“Do visit this beautiful part of India,” he added, tagging the tourism department of the two Union Territories. Stunning images showed the crystal clear blue sky with mountain tops peeking above the floating clouds. Shah, who was on a three-day visit to the region, clicked the pictures while he was returning to New Delhi.

Captured these breath-taking pictures of the Pir Panjal mountain range after the first snowfall of the season on my way from Srinagar to Delhi. Kashmir, the Jewel in India’s crown, is all set to welcome tourists. Do visit this beautiful part of India.@JandKTourism #IncredileIndia pic.twitter.com/K4vqIC5QFg — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 26, 2021

Underlining that “people of Kashmir have as much right on the country as I do”, Shah said that if talks on J&K have to be held, he will speak to “my brothers and sisters in the Valley, and the youth in the Valley”.

Shah earlier had also reviewed the security situation at a Unified Command meeting attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top brass of J-K Police, Army, paramilitary forces, and the intelligence agencies.