Amid rising Covid-19 cases, #CancelBoardExams2021 trends on Twitter

April 7, 2021 1:47:57 pm
With coronavirus cases continuing to surge across the country, parents and students, who are set to appear in the class X and XII board exam, have taken to social media in protest. Hashtags #CancelBoardExams2021 and #CancelBoards2021 began to trend on Twitter as many appealed to the government and educational boards to cancel the exams scheduled in May.
Students are urging authorities to address their concerns, arguing that they too are at risk of getting infected with Covid. Many also argued that if classes could be held online, so can examinations be held.
Authorities have assured they will take all precautions and follow all Covid protocols while conducting exams for 2021. However, many students are not convinced. While some took to social media to highlight how other countries are dealing with the situation, others shared information about the surge in Covid-19 cases, saying “student lives matter”.
#cancelboardexams2021
Government officials please remove your blindfolds 😃 pic.twitter.com/2wDnbcJd3D
— pranjali. (@pranjali_nangia) April 7, 2021
We’re at an all time high in terms of COVID cases, yet the government wants us students to appear for the boards. Cancel the ICSE, CBSE and state boards for 2021 or provide online exams#cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/FXffyhEygV
— Pranav (@PranavRNaikar) April 6, 2021
Class 1-8 kids+class 9&11 kids can get COVID so they dont have to give exams and will be promoted, but the same doesn’t work for 10&12 kids? make it make sense. CANCEL ICSE, CBSE and State board exams for 10&12 in 2021#cancelboardexams2021 #cancelboards2021 #cancelboardexam2021
— siddharth shroff (@siddharth_0906) April 6, 2021
Several others have also rallied in support of the protesting students, using memes and jokes to draw attention to the issue.
#cancelboardexams2021
Class in zoom.
Exam in room🧐🧐
Not fair pic.twitter.com/8ScQB1gUkY
— Liku Mohapatra (@liku_mohapatra) April 7, 2021
Hello icse just a gentle reminder for you! #cancelboardexams2021 #ExamWarriors
This is shaktiman and that are students there is a huge difference between them ☺️ pic.twitter.com/LkNeldx9ZN
— Faizaakiturubaatein (@Maybefunny_) April 7, 2021
Current Situation !
( Exams should be cancel of every board and students )@DrRPNishank @narendramodi
CBSE, ICSE, State Board’s !#cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/h0HKOb695v
— ~ 𝑲𝒖𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒆𝒑`♡ˎˊ✨ (@shehnaazkaafan) April 7, 2021
#cancelboardexams2021
Students: Cancel board Exams 2021 (Retweet🥺🙏🥰)
The only solution for government: pic.twitter.com/XA4B8XRDL6
— Ruhiiii (@ruhii_ruhiiii) April 7, 2021
Students demand #cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/ipi5JDxPnu
— Manish Phore (@4amanish) April 7, 2021
Exams of every student and CBSE, ICSE and Every State Board must cancel at any cost !
RETWEET MAXIMUM !#cancelboardexams2021 #CBSE #ICSE #StateBoard pic.twitter.com/pUDDgc5O04
— ~ 𝑲𝒖𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒆𝒑`♡ˎˊ✨ (@shehnaazkaafan) April 7, 2021
“the golden crow award winner” ki toh sun lo !!!#cancelboards2021 #cancelboardexams2021#cancelcbseboards2021#cancelhscboards2021 #cancelicseboards2021 #ICSE #ISC #CBSE #HSC pic.twitter.com/7Elfj3PUJV
— Harsh Jain (@not_harsh_jain) April 7, 2021
Students life matter than exam#cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/aNthRYSdh6
— mortal (@mortaldm) April 7, 2021
ICSE/ISC ,CBSE,State Boards all supporting #cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/P4ejdiK6MZ
— Ayush Kumar Shrivastav (@_Ayush_1305_) April 6, 2021
#cancelboardexams2021#CBSE#ICSE
CBSE & ICSE right now (RETWEET 😂) pic.twitter.com/0v6C0JstDb
— Jayant Goel (@JayantGoel001) April 6, 2021
when he says he will take offline exams#cancelboardexams2021 #cancelboards2021 pic.twitter.com/SCz3KdM3kd
— palak karnani (@KarnaniPalak) April 6, 2021
CBSE exams will be held in the offline mode from May 4 to June 10, with 30 per cent of the syllabus reduced. The candidates need to follow pandemic precautions such as mandatory use of face masks and social distancing.
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)—Class 10—exam will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate (ISC)—Class 12—exam will be conducted from April 8 to June 16.
