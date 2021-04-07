Amid rising Covid-19 cases, #CancelBoardExams2021 trends on Twitter

With coronavirus cases continuing to surge across the country, parents and students, who are set to appear in the class X and XII board exam, have taken to social media in protest. Hashtags #CancelBoardExams2021 and #CancelBoards2021 began to trend on Twitter as many appealed to the government and educational boards to cancel the exams scheduled in May.

Students are urging authorities to address their concerns, arguing that they too are at risk of getting infected with Covid. Many also argued that if classes could be held online, so can examinations be held.

Authorities have assured they will take all precautions and follow all Covid protocols while conducting exams for 2021. However, many students are not convinced. While some took to social media to highlight how other countries are dealing with the situation, others shared information about the surge in Covid-19 cases, saying “student lives matter”.

We’re at an all time high in terms of COVID cases, yet the government wants us students to appear for the boards. Cancel the ICSE, CBSE and state boards for 2021 or provide online exams#cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/FXffyhEygV — Pranav (@PranavRNaikar) April 6, 2021

Class 1-8 kids+class 9&11 kids can get COVID so they dont have to give exams and will be promoted, but the same doesn’t work for 10&12 kids? make it make sense. CANCEL ICSE, CBSE and State board exams for 10&12 in 2021#cancelboardexams2021 #cancelboards2021 #cancelboardexam2021 — siddharth shroff (@siddharth_0906) April 6, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Several others have also rallied in support of the protesting students, using memes and jokes to draw attention to the issue.

#cancelboardexams2021

Class in zoom.

Exam in room🧐🧐

Not fair pic.twitter.com/8ScQB1gUkY — Liku Mohapatra (@liku_mohapatra) April 7, 2021

Hello icse just a gentle reminder for you! #cancelboardexams2021 #ExamWarriors This is shaktiman and that are students there is a huge difference between them ☺️ pic.twitter.com/LkNeldx9ZN — Faizaakiturubaatein (@Maybefunny_) April 7, 2021

#cancelboardexams2021

Students: Cancel board Exams 2021 (Retweet🥺🙏🥰)

The only solution for government: pic.twitter.com/XA4B8XRDL6 — Ruhiiii (@ruhii_ruhiiii) April 7, 2021

Exams of every student and CBSE, ICSE and Every State Board must cancel at any cost ! RETWEET MAXIMUM !#cancelboardexams2021 #CBSE #ICSE #StateBoard pic.twitter.com/pUDDgc5O04 — ~ 𝑲𝒖𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒆𝒑`♡ˎˊ✨ (@shehnaazkaafan) April 7, 2021

CBSE exams will be held in the offline mode from May 4 to June 10, with 30 per cent of the syllabus reduced. The candidates need to follow pandemic precautions such as mandatory use of face masks and social distancing.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)—Class 10—exam will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate (ISC)—Class 12—exam will be conducted from April 8 to June 16.