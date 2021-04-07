scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Latest news

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, #CancelBoardExams2021 trends on Twitter

Although government and education boards have said that the exams will be conducted under strict Covid-19 protocols, students and parents are not convinced and want them cancelled.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2021 1:47:57 pm
cancel board exams, cbse exams, isc exams 2021, cancel board exams 2021, isce exam 2021, cbse class 10 boards, cbse class 12 boards, indian express

With coronavirus cases continuing to surge across the country, parents and students, who are set to appear in the class X and XII board exam, have taken to social media in protest. Hashtags #CancelBoardExams2021 and #CancelBoards2021 began to trend on Twitter as many appealed to the government and educational boards to cancel the exams scheduled in May.

Students are urging authorities to address their concerns, arguing that they too are at risk of getting infected with Covid. Many also argued that if classes could be held online, so can examinations be held.

Authorities have assured they will take all precautions and follow all Covid protocols while conducting exams for 2021. However, many students are not convinced. While some took to social media to highlight how other countries are dealing with the situation, others shared information about the surge in Covid-19 cases, saying “student lives matter”.

Several others have also rallied in support of the protesting students, using memes and jokes to draw attention to the issue.

CBSE exams will be held in the offline mode from May 4 to June 10, with 30 per cent of the syllabus reduced. The candidates need to follow pandemic precautions such as mandatory use of face masks and social distancing.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)—Class 10—exam will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate (ISC)—Class 12—exam will be conducted from April 8 to June 16.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement
x