Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Amid joint military exercise, India, US soldiers dance to Punjabi beats on Basant Panchami

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2021 9:47:54 pm
A heartwarming video of Indian and US soldiers celebrating Basant Panchami during the ongoing US-India ‘Yudh Abhyas’ defence exercises has gone viral on social media.

The 38-second clip was shared by the official Twitter handle of a brigade combat team “Ghost Brigade” along with a caption that read, “Happy #BasantPanchami to our Indian friends & partners! Thanks to our gracious hosts from the #IndianArmy@adgpi, 11th Battalion Jammu And Kashmir Rifles, for inviting us to this beautiful celebration during #YudhAbhyas.”

In the viral clip, soldiers can be dancing together on popular Punjabi song “3 Peg” by playback singer Sharry Mann.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 75,000 views and was also retweeted by Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

“Wonderful to see U.S. and Indian soldiers celebrate the Basant Panchami festival in the middle of the U.S.-India Yudh Abhyas defence exercises. This is what #USIndia defence cooperation is about — not just increased interoperability, but also stronger people-to-people ties,” read the tweet.

The Indo-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ began in Rajasthan earlier this February.

