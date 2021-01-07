Kashmir: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital after wading through knee-deep snow

With several regions in Kashmir experiencing continuous snowfall, many areas have remained blocked due to the snow.

Army personnel at Karalpura in Kupwara have earned plaudits online for helping a pregnant woman reach hospital on time for the delivery even as Kashmir remained cut off from the country due to heavy snowfall. Along with a battlefield nursing assistant, the Army personnel carried the woman for almost two km in knee-deep snow on a cot before she could be driven to a hospital.

A video of the incident was also shared by PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence, along with a caption that read, “Heavy snow in Kashmir brings unprecedented challenges for citizens, especially in higher reaches. Watch the Soldier & Awam fighting it out together by evacuating a patient to the nearest PHC for medical treatment.”

Heavy snow in Kashmir brings unprecedented challenges for citizens, especially in higher reaches. Watch the Soldier & Awam fighting it out together by evacuating a patient to the nearest PHC for medical treatment. #ArmyForAwam#AmanHaiMuqam pic.twitter.com/DBXPhhh0RP — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) January 7, 2021

The woman reached the hospital on time and delivered a baby boy, PTI reported. At around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, the Company Operating Base (COB) of the Indian Army at Karalpura received a distress call from one Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh who lives in Pharkian village. Sheikh informed the Army that his wife was undergoing labour pain and had to be evacuated to a hospital immediately, PTI reported.

Several pictures of the personnel carrying the woman went viral on social media, with netizens showering praise for the soldiers.

J&K: Army troops at Karalpura in Kupwara, along with battlefield nursing assistant, carried a pregnant woman from her home to the main road on a cot – walking for about 2 km amid knee-deep snow on 5th Jan. She was then taken to a hospital where she later gave birth to a boy. pic.twitter.com/95M8bCBxOQ — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

While the administration is attempting to reach out to those in need, especially expecting mothers and patients, at various locations clearance operations have been hampered due to the heavy snowfall.

(With inputs from PTI)