Amid floods in Assam, former AIR artiste sings in knee-deep water, wins praise online

As Assam continues to reel under heavy rains and floods, a 71-year-old hailing from Dibrugarh, a town in Upper Assam, is spreading hope and positivity through music.

Syed Saadulla, a musician and former All India Radio artiste, is being praised online after a video of him singing the Assamese classic song ‘Boliya Baan’ in knee-deep water went viral on social media.

Originally sung by Jayanta Hazarika and written by Bhupen Hazarika in 1968, the song expresses the singer’s anger towards the Luit River, another name for river Brahmaputra in some parts of Assam. “He questions the river, he warns the river, he tells the river not to misbehave,” said Saadulla, adding that many of the maestro’s songs were devoted to the awe-inspiring Brahmaputra.

When asked about why he made the video, Saadulla said that he wanted to inspire people to overcome hurdles in life.

“I decided to make this clip because I wanted to tell people that trouble will always be there in your life, disaster will strike, floods will happen, but you have to accept it, you have to fight it, you have to overcome it,” Saadulla added.

Since being posted, the video has been widely shared on social media with many appreciated the septuagenarian for spreading positivity during trying times.

Assam’s annual flood this season has affected over 12 lakh people in 27 districts. Dibrugarh, Dhemaji and Tinsukia are some of the hard-hit districts in the state.

(With inputs from Tora Agarwala)

