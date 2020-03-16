Amid coronavirus panic, netizens come up with creative ways to fight boredom

As the coronavirus infection continues to spread across the world, people are advised to say indoors and avoid large gatherings. Schools, colleges, malls and other public places have been closed down to prevent the virus from spreading. However, it seems many are making the most of the now available free time.
Earlier, a video of people in Italy singing and dancing from balconies had gone viral. Now, people in India are coming up with creative ways to lighten up the situation.
From creating a remix of Minister Ramdas Athawale’s chant of ‘go corona’ against Covid-19 to tweaking Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song ‘suno na suno’ from the movie Chalte Chalte, here is how Indians are fighting boredom amid confinement:
Corona Corona
Many ways to deal with the anxiety about #coronavirus – including music. pic.twitter.com/IThACpyj5v
— Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) March 15, 2020
Punjabi Touch
Got this on WA last night and I’m still laughing. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fjj7JOwTKc
— Harpreet Singh (@Harry_Jerry) March 16, 2020
Go Corona – Trance
