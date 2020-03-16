Follow Us:
Monday, March 16, 2020
COVID-19

Amid coronavirus panic, netizens come up with creative ways to fight boredom

While earlier this month, a video of people in Italy singing and dancing from balconies had gone viral, people in India are coming up with creative ways to lighten the panic caused by the infectious disease.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 16, 2020 6:40:56 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus india, coronavirus china, coronavirus songs, coronavirus funny songs, From remixing Minister Ramdas Athawale’s chant of ‘go corona’ to tweaking Shah Rukh Khan’s song, desi netizens come up with quicky ways to fight boredom amid Coronavirus paranoia.

As the coronavirus infection continues to spread across the world, people are advised to say indoors and avoid large gatherings. Schools, colleges, malls and other public places have been closed down to prevent the virus from spreading. However, it seems many are making the most of the now available free time.

Earlier, a video of people in Italy singing and dancing from balconies had gone viral. Now, people in India are coming up with creative ways to lighten up the situation.

From creating a remix of Minister Ramdas Athawale’s chant of ‘go corona’ against Covid-19 to tweaking Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song ‘suno na suno’ from the movie Chalte Chalte, here is how Indians are fighting boredom amid confinement:

Corona Corona

Punjabi Touch

Go Corona – Trance

What do you have to say about these videos? Tell us in the comments section below.

