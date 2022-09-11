scorecardresearch
Amid Bengaluru floods, man works on ‘full-fledged’ desktop at coffee shop; sparks debate online

The photo posted on Twitter shows a man working on a desktop at a coffee shop in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru floods, man works in coffee shop, office, flood, Third Wave Coffee, startup, work from office, viral, trendingA man was seen working on a desktop at a coffee shop in Bengaluru amid floods in a photo posted on Twitter.

Bengaluru is famous as an IT hub and known as the Silicon Valley of India. In the past few days, Bengaluru has also been in the news after several parts of the city were inundated following continuous rain. Social media was flooded with photos and videos showing the water-logged streets and how some people used innovative ways such as travelling on tractors and bulldozers to commute to the office to work.

One such photo was shared on Twitter by Sanket Sahu, showing a man working on a desktop from a coffee shop. “I just saw a group working from the Third Wave Coffee with “a full-fledged desktop setup” because their offices are flooded,” he tweeted on September 7.

The post was retweeted by Peak Bengaluru, a page dedicated to start-ups and tech. It has received more than 1,800 likes and 95 retweets so far. The photo left netizens surprised as many applauded their dedication.

“If your startup moves their desktops to third wave coffee to maintain flow, I don’t care what your product is just DM me and I’ll invest $50k,” commented a Twitter user.
“Nothing strange. Have seen and I also do work at coffee shop when situation arises. These shops are a bit premium. Plenty of these cafe can be seen in Koramangala and HSR Layout. You are late to see them!! Respect,” wrote another.

“It would have been understandable if used monitor as an external screen along with laptop.. But man he got the entire CPU stuff along,” shared a third. “Biggest irony would be if they are working on smart city solutions,” another user posted.

