Humanoid robots do martial arts flips on America’s Got Talent, earn live Golden Buzzer

Humanoid robots won hearts on America’s Got Talent, performing alongside Chinese dancer Wu Yufei. The robots’ performance blended martial arts, dance, and robotics, featuring Unitree’s G1 humanoid robots. They executed synchronised poses, kicks, flips, and punches alongside human performers.

The act was not the robots’ first appearance on the reality competition. Wu Yufei and eight Unitree G1 robots previously featured during the Season 21 auditions in June. Their synchronised movements earned four yes votes from the judges this time.

Humanoid robots on America’s Got Talent

During the auditions, the robots demonstrated their ability to dance, maintain balance, and perform movements including backflips. The latest performance, staged during the fourth night of the quarterfinals on September 8, took the concept further by incorporating more martial-arts-inspired choreography.