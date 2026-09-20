Humanoid robots do martial arts flips on America’s Got Talent, earn live Golden Buzzer

Humanoid robots won hearts on America’s Got Talent, performing alongside Chinese dancer Wu Yufei. The robots’ performance blended martial arts, dance, and robotics, featuring Unitree’s G1 humanoid robots. They executed synchronised poses, kicks, flips, and punches alongside human performers.
The act was not the robots’ first appearance on the reality competition. Wu Yufei and eight Unitree G1 robots previously featured during the Season 21 auditions in June. Their synchronised movements earned four yes votes from the judges this time.
During the auditions, the robots demonstrated their ability to dance, maintain balance, and perform movements including backflips. The latest performance, staged during the fourth night of the quarterfinals on September 8, took the concept further by incorporating more martial-arts-inspired choreography.
The robots and human dancers moved in close coordination, creating the impression of a single performance group. The performance also had a major impact on the competition. Judge Sofia Vergara used her Live Golden Buzzer for the Unitree act, sending it directly to the show’s finale.
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The video has gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “Remember, we used to laughed at them, now they really showed us what true knowledge + culture means. They kept it alive till today while most of our cultures are lost. I feel like they’re mocking us now,” an Instagram user wrote.
“I think robots are good just for entertainment but they are very dangerous, we are making future criminals,” another user commented. “This is what America is afraid of when they put up with the propaganda that AI might wipeout humanity in coming years. China is leading,” a third user reacted.