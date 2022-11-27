scorecardresearch
This American woman wore a lehenga for her wedding. Watch her family’s reaction

The beautiful outfit reveal reaction video was shared by make-up artist and hair designer Bianca Louzado on her Instagram account.

A wedding ensemble is one of the most important outfits in a bride’s life. Around the world, there are traditions of waiting for a bride’s fully done wedding day look.

Earlier this month, a wholesome video that captured an American family’s reaction to their daughter’s wedding ensemble, which was a traditional Hindu bridal attire, went viral.

The video shows the bride’s friends and family members waiting for her outside a hotel room and when she emerges in a red lehenga, they are all impressed. They then circle around her in a wholesome group hug.

The video was posted online by Bianca Louzado, a make-up artist and hair designer. While sharing this video on November 19, Louzado wrote, “What a beautiful moment, Hannah Rogers. Your family & you are Love ”.

 

A post shared by Bianca Louzado (@biancalouzado)

This clip has so far gathered over four lakh likes. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “Oh my god the dad’s reaction. He definitely still looks at her as if she were 6.” Another person said, “Cross cultural weddings are so beautiful and positive ”.

Earlier this month, another video related to Indian weddings and attires went viral. In the video, two foreigners entered their best friend’s wedding in Chicago while donning a sari. Instead of a basic tuxedo, the ‘best men’ picked a sari for the Hindu wedding ceremony. Their unusual sartorial choice won over the groom who burst into cheerful laughter when he saw his friends.

