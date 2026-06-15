‘We are being scammed’: American orders 6 pills from India for $25, same medicine costs $1,000 in US

An American woman has grabbed the Internet’s attention after claiming that she was able to source a medicine for just $25 (over Rs 2,000) from India, when the same medicine would have cost her $1,000 (over Rs 95,000) in the US.
Victoria, the woman, shared her experience on Instagram, which quickly gained momentum across other social media platforms. In the video, she criticised the high cost of prescription medication in the US.
In the video, Victoria explained that her insurance provider refused to cover the medication she needed, leaving her with an out-of-pocket expense. “This medication was going to cost me $1,000 out-of-pocket in the US and I bought it for $25,” she said. “Yep, just for six little pills, $1,000 out-of-pocket because my insurance wouldn’t cover it.”
Further, she shared that she was unwilling to spend such a large amount on the medication and sought alternatives. She said her doctor recommended sending the prescription to a Canadian pharmacy, which could source the medicine directly from an Indian manufacturer.
“So my doctor was like, send the script to Canadian Pharmacy. Did that, asked how much it would be, expecting maybe like $100 or $200, which I was ready to pay for,” she said in the video.
“They were like $25. $10 for the medication itself, $15 for the shipping. International shipping direct from the manufacturer in India to me,” Victoria added.
She expressed disbelief at the difference in prices and argued that ordinary Americans were being overcharged for healthcare and prescription drugs. “We are being completely scammed. What do you mean this was going to cost a thousand dollars? And I was able to pay $10 for the medication itself,” she said.
Calling the US healthcare system “a joke,” she questioned where the additional costs associated with the medication were going. “What was I paying $1,000 for in the US? Who is that money going to? That is a hypothetical question. You all get my point,” she added.
Watch here:
US woman calls American healthcare system a “scam” after buying a $1,000 medication from India for just $25 pic.twitter.com/2hTYWYt2yX
— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 13, 2026
The video sparked a fresh discussion on healthcare facilities in India and the US. Several users hailed India over its medical facilities, with one commenting, “India is best for medical tourism, so many foreigners go to India for medical reasons, enjoy vacation and still manage to save money! For example, a cancer medication of 500$ in India can cost up to 70000$ in US!” Another user wrote, “It’s crazy that on X that they abuse Indians because it give them reach but in reality India is helping them in various ways including that,” another user commented.
“I will forever be grateful for the healthcare industry in India,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This article is published for informational and trending purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, insurance guidance, or legal prescription sourcing protocols.