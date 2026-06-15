‘We are being scammed’: American orders 6 pills from India for $25, same medicine costs $1,000 in US

An American woman has grabbed the Internet’s attention after claiming that she was able to source a medicine for just $25 (over Rs 2,000) from India, when the same medicine would have cost her $1,000 (over Rs 95,000) in the US.

Victoria, the woman, shared her experience on Instagram, which quickly gained momentum across other social media platforms. In the video, she criticised the high cost of prescription medication in the US.

In the video, Victoria explained that her insurance provider refused to cover the medication she needed, leaving her with an out-of-pocket expense. “This medication was going to cost me $1,000 out-of-pocket in the US and I bought it for $25,” she said. “Yep, just for six little pills, $1,000 out-of-pocket because my insurance wouldn’t cover it.”