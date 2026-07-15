‘Only in India’: American woman stunned by cost of 5-minute home blood test

Liz said the blood test itself cost roughly one-tenth of what she would have paid in the United States

For many people in India, booking a blood test from home is nothing unusual. But for an American woman, the experience was so unexpected that she felt compelled to share it online. Her post has since gone viral, with thousands of people discussing the differences between healthcare services in India and the United States.

A simple phone call led to an unexpected experience

While staying in Mumbai, American content creator Liz, who goes by @spicygori on Instagram, needed to get a blood test done. She expected the usual process of travelling to a diagnostic centre, waiting for her turn and then returning home.

Instead, when she called to schedule the test, the clinic told her there was no need to come in. A healthcare worker would visit her home to collect the sample. According to Liz, the technician arrived at her doorstep, drew the blood sample safely and completed the entire process in about five minutes.