‘Only in India’: American woman stunned by cost of 5-minute home blood test

For many people in India, booking a blood test from home is nothing unusual. But for an American woman, the experience was so unexpected that she felt compelled to share it online. Her post has since gone viral, with thousands of people discussing the differences between healthcare services in India and the United States.
While staying in Mumbai, American content creator Liz, who goes by @spicygori on Instagram, needed to get a blood test done. She expected the usual process of travelling to a diagnostic centre, waiting for her turn and then returning home.
Instead, when she called to schedule the test, the clinic told her there was no need to come in. A healthcare worker would visit her home to collect the sample. According to Liz, the technician arrived at her doorstep, drew the blood sample safely and completed the entire process in about five minutes.
While the convenience impressed her, the pricing came as a shock. Liz said the blood test itself cost roughly one-tenth of what she would have paid in the United States. Because of that, she assumed the clinic would recover the cost by charging extra for the doorstep service.
That wasn’t the case.
“Only possible in India,” she wrote.
“The test was already 1/10th the price of what it costs in the US – so affordable that I assumed home collection would be the catch,” she stated. “Nope. Completely free.”
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Her Instagram post has now crossed 1.8 million views, with many users sharing their own experiences and comparing healthcare systems across countries.
The post quickly filled with comments from people praising the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services in India.
One user wrote, “India is great place to live … I love my India … Travel the world but live in India is my choice.”
Another commented, “Something we don’t think is privilege, but turns out it is.”
A third user added, “No country even comes close to India when it comes to healthcare and medical facilities.”
This isn’t the first time Liz has spoken about healthcare costs in India. In another video posted a few days earlier, she highlighted the huge price gap between a blood cancer medicine sold in the United States and its generic version available in India.
In the video, Liz said the branded version of Revlimid in the US costs around $1,000 (roughly Rs 85,000) per pill. She contrasted that with generic tablets containing the same active ingredient, lenalidomide, which, according to her, are available in India for Rs 35 to Rs 300 per tablet (around 33 cents to $3).
She explained that although both medicines contain the same active pharmaceutical ingredient, the vast price difference is due to one being a branded drug and the other a generic version manufactured in India.